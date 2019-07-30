Anyone who has visited the Crossville Depot has undoubtedly met manager Felicia Keyes.
Hear another side of Felicia at noon Aug. 14, when she performs a selection of country and gospel music in the Cumberland Meeting Room. Come and hear this multi-talented performer.
August is Admit You’re Happy Month. Other notable August dates are Wiggle Your Toes Day (Aug. 6) and Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day (Aug. 12).
What’s Happening
Friday, Aug. 9
— Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
— Learn Chess with Alan Kantour, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
— Greeting card creating workshop, 9 a.m.
• Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
• Family Games Night, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
— Fabric snowflake creating workshop, 9 a.m.
• KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• Tuesdays at the Movies, On the Basis of Sex [PG-13], 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
— Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Felicia Keyes concert, noon
Great New Books
Labyrinth by Catherine Coulter. Back in the next “FBI Thriller” series, Agent Sherlock is negotiating West Virginia’s winding roads when her car spins out of control and she’s knocked out. All she remembers: a man rammed into her windshield, and he’s the local CIA analyst, now vanished. Maybe he’s tangled up in a string of local murders?
The Russian by Ben Coes. Taking a break from his New York Times best-selling Dewey Andreas novels, Coes introduces Rob Tacoma. Rob has been picked as deputy by Bo Coll, head of the CIA’s Special Operations Group, who is organizing a team to counter the breathtakingly violent Russian mafia. Rob’s parents were killed by the Russians, then so is Bo, which means gloves-off conflict.
Smokescreen by Iris Johansen. When she learns that a guerrilla attack on an African village has left many children burned beyond recognition, forensic sculptor Eve Duncan rushes to help identify bodies for the sake of desperate family members. But when she arrives, Eve suspects that something even darker is afoot. A thriller with underlying political themes.
Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman. Two murders in mid-1960s Baltimore change the life of 37-year-old housewife Madeline Morgenstern Schwartz. Maddie has already decided to leave her husband, Milton, when she’s turned away from a search group of Jewish men looking for missing 11-year-old Tessie Fine. On impulse, she heads to the arboretum where she used to park with dates and spots Tessie’s body. Her subsequent interview by a newspaper columnist sparks her interest in reporting, and her persistence gets her hired as assistant to the paper’s helpline column writer. When she responds to a question about why lights are out in a park, police find the body of long-missing Cleo Sherwood, an African American woman, in the fountain. Maddie may be untrained and inexperienced, but she’s ambitious and persistent, writing to the suspect in Tessie’s murder and searching for hints to Cleo’s.
True Believer by Jack Carr. Former Navy SEAL James Reece hides out in Mozambique with the family of his estranged best friend and former SEAL colleague as multiple terrorist attacks shatter the holiday season in the West. The CIA flushes him out with a presidential pardon, and then persuades him to go after the mastermind of the attacks.
Libraries=Information
Here are tips on how to navigate this ever-changing connected world.
Safely surf the internet. One key way websites and online services collect and use information about people is by using cookies (a file that’s transferred to your computer from a website you visit). To quickly determine whether the web browser you’re using is set up to allow cookies, visit this website. Each web browser has a different process for turning on/off or adjusting its cookie related features.
Protect security when working with emails. If the computer is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, a vulnerability exists when the computer wirelessly sends information through someone’s home internet router or modem, or through a public Wi-Fi hotspot. To prevent this, consider installing a virtual private network or VPN that’ll work in conjunction with a web browser to encrypt all information as it leaves the computer or mobile device.
To be continued.
Stingy Schobel Says
Cut Microsoft Office. Download LibreOffice or Apache OpenOffice. Their free programs are usually able to open Excel, Microsoft Word and PowerPoint files. Save up to $150.
Library Laugh
Two young boys were at a wedding. One said to the other, “How many wives can you have?”
The other said, “Sixteen: “Four richer, four poorer, four better, four worse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.