Those of you who have visited The Depot have undoubtedly met Felicia Keyes, the Depot manager.
At noon Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Cumberland Meeting Room, you will have the opportunity to see another side of Felicia when she performs a selection of country and gospel music.
Stop by and hear this multi-talented performer.
What’s Happening
Friday, Aug. 9
Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Learn Chess with Alan Kantour, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Greeting card creating workshop, 9 a.m.
• Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
• Family Games Night, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Fabric snowflake creating workshop, 9 a.m.
• KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• Tuesdays at the Movies, On the Basis of Sex [PG-13], 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Felicia Keyes concert, noon
Great New Books
One Good Deed by David Baldacci. It’s 1949. When war veteran Aloysius Archer is released from Carderock Prison, he is sent to Poca City on parole with a short list of do’s and a much longer list of don’ts: do report regularly to his parole officer, don’t go to bars, certainly don’t drink alcohol, do get a job--and don’t ever associate with loose women. The small town quickly proves more complicated and dangerous than Archer’s years serving in the war or his time in jail. When a murder takes place right under Archer’s nose, police suspicions rise against the ex-convict, and Archer realizes that the crime could send him right back to prison — if he doesn’t use every skill in his arsenal to track down the real killer.
The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradel, The author returns to the homey, heartfelt Midwest with a story inspired by family events. Once upon a time, Helen Blotz inherited the family farm, alienating sister Edith, but Helen uses the proceeds to transform her husbands’ family soda business into the hottest brewery in Minnesota. Even as Edith’s granddaughter Diana launches her own brewpub, Helens’ business starts sledding downhill, and Edith’s Rhubarb Pie in a Bottle Ale might save the day.
The Seekers by Janet Graham, Keri Wolf has joined the crew of The Seekers, a show that searches for paranormal phenomena, as they explore a supposedly haunted old inn on the road between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The place is famous for its warm welcome — and infamous for being the site of an ax murder rampage in the 1920s. They’ve barely begun when a very real dead body is discovered in the basement. Will a bloody history be repeated? Or can the spirits of the past reach out to stop a killer?
Crisis in the Red Zone by Richard Preston. Preston follows up his 1994 book The Hot Zone with another terrifying real-life thriller about the threat of viruses — in this case, Ebola. He leavens the subject’s essential grimness with inspiring portrayals of men and women who risked, and sometimes lost, their lives battling the virus’s resurgence in West Africa in 2013 and 2014. Along with character sketches, Preston delves into the moral complexities that can arise in disease research, in this case when an apparent miracle cure — dubbed wow “because everybody was typing Wow in their emails” — yields amazing results in monkeys and the researchers must decide whether to experiment with its efficacy for humans. His concluding sections establish why this story remains relevant, as the Ebola outbreak is a cautionary tale of what could happen if a similar mutated super virus reached cities. This nonfiction page-turner will both educate and scare readers.
Libraries=Information
Think about it: The foods you eat have a huge impact on your body, from your energy level to your heart health and beyond.
Your brain is no exception, and research shows that things like the MIND (Mediterranean-Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet, which focuses on specific brain-beneficial food groups, is linked with better brain health as well as dementia prevention.
Here are what experts say are the top 5 foods you should be eating for brain health: leafy greens, berries, fish, nuts and cocoa.
Stingy Schobel Says
Hear better for less: Hearing aids can sell at a retail markup of up to 117 percent. But those prices can be flexible. In one survey, about half of the 14 percent of people who haggled got a better deal. Or buy online: It can save you over $1,000 a pair.
Rent remote: Choose a car rental location near, not at, the airport for a lower rental rate. Go to AutoSlash.com to track your reservation and apply deals and coupons.
Library Laugh
Where do sheep go on vacation?
BAhamas.
