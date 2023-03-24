Cumberland County schools honored longtime community volunteer Louie DeLorenzo for his dedication to the youth of Cumberland County with the Kids First award, presented during the March 16 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
“Crab Orchard Elementary has nominated Mr. Louie for our Kids First award,” said Crab Orchard Principal Debbie Beaty.
“Mr. Louie has coached youth league, elementary, high school, varsity, JV, and travel teams in basketball, track and cross country.”
DeLorenzo coached various sports for more than 30 years while working full time at Volunteer Energy Cooperative.
He began as a basketball coach for the former Cumberland County Youth Center in 1990, but has coached junior varsity and varsity basketball teams at Pleasant Hill, Homestead, Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School through the 1990s into the 2000s.
He has coached Crab Orchard Elementary girls basketball since 2016 and also coaches for Upward youth basketball.
DeLorenzo has also coached track teams in the county at the elementary, high school and Amateur Athletic Union track teams.
Beaty shared testimonials from people in the community who told how DeLorenzo had impacted their lives.
“The most important lesson I learned from him was creating a team that works like a family,” said Deb Stout of Crossville.
“He would push our runners to their limit and beyond because he knew their potential and possibilities for beating their best team.”
Alley Hale said, “My favorite thing was all of his little catch-phrases, like ‘My grandmother could run faster than that and she’s been gone since 1972!’ And the good, old, ‘You gotta go now!’ When we were still 800 meters from the finish line in a 5K. He was always patient with us even when we did poorly in a race or practice or when we would have bad days in general.”
Maggie Moss shared she started running in the sixth grade following encouragement from DeLorenzo.
“I was not a standout runner by any means,” she said. But she stuck with it under Coach Louie and Coach Pat Koehl at Stone Memorial High School. And she started training harder. SMHS made it to state all four years she was there. And Moss earned a scholarship to college.
“Louie coached me during the summers of my college career,” she said. “When Louie spoke, I listened. I could see the fire in him and the love he had for the sport and for seeing us athletes reach our full potential.”
Moss now volunteers as a high school cross country coach, as well, and says she hopes she can influence at least one student the way DeLorenzo influenced her.
“He taught us to be kind and honest,” Moss said. “He taught us that champions are made when no one is watching. He spoke Bible verses to remind us of what truly mattered in this world.
“All the quotes, idioms, encouragement and wisdom Louie gave me carried over into every single thing I do in life,” Moss said. “If I do something, I do it 110% because at the end of the day, pride in yourself and pride in what you do is the fullest feeling, no matter what it is.”
T.J. Noel, now a teacher in Grundy County schools and a cross country and track coach himself, remembers running under DeLorenzo’s leadership, remembering the instruction to “Turn your legs.”
“I use this phrase now with my runners, and just like me, they say they hear it all the time,” Noel said.
“Not only did he influence my life when he coached me, but he is still impacting students’/people’s lives today through those he coached.”
Fellow coach Pat Koehl added that she witnessed the care and concern DeLorenzo showed the students day-in and day-out.
“They love him, and he loves them,” she said. “I’ve seen him cry, and I’ve seen him laugh. Coach Louis wasn’t just their coach. He is their friend, and they are his family.”
DeLorenzo accepted the plaque from Director of Schools William Stepp and then left the monthly meeting of the school board — because he was missing a track meet that afternoon.
In other action, the Cumberland County Board of Education approved the following items during its March 16 meeting:
• Overnight field trip for a member of the CCHS band to attend the Tennessee
All-State Honor Band
Clinic April 19-22 in Nashville.
• Overnight field trip to Chattanooga April 3-5 for members of the CCHS Future Business Leaders
of America to attend the organization’s state conference.
• Overnight field trip for the CCHS girls’ soccer team to attend the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament in Gatlinburg Aug. 18-19.
• Overnight field trip April 16-19 for SMHS to attend Skills USA competition in Chattanooga.
• Contract with Crab Orchard Elementary and Simple Pix for photography and yearbook services in the 2023-’24 school year.
• Contract with Pleasant Hill Elementary and Sim-
ple Pix for photography
and yearbook services
in the 2023-’24 school
year.
• Acceptances of a $5,000 grant from the Battelle Education STEM Classroom Grant sponsored by TVA and BVI
• Fundraiser at CCHS, led by the HOSA organization, to purchase an AED to replace and old one at the school.
