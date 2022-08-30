Former musician and current sculptor Vinny DeGeorge unveiled his latest artwork and gave a free performance alongside the Ken Iles Band at a gala event August 3 at the Art Circle Public Library.
“This is the first time that they ever had sculptures in their library,” DeGeorge said. “This could open up the way for other artists.”
DeGeorge has worked as a welder for most of his adult life. In his free time, he often used the extra scrap metal to create sculptures out of passion for art. He also played in a band called StrokeS to fuel his other lifelong passion, music.
The art installation DeGeorge brought with his new sculpture will be on display at the library for two months, and includes several other sculptures.
At the event, DeGeorge told the audience the story of how his new sculpture, named “Horsing Around,” came into being.
DeGeorge grew up in Brooklyn in New York. His father had taught him how to weld at a young age, saying that he was told he could always make money as a welder and never be out of work. However, even then DeGeorge saw welding as more than merely functional work.
“By the time he got home later, I had welded all the pipe in the garage into a little go-cart thing. It was all the wrong kind of pipe—I wasted all his conduit—but he wasn’t mad,” DeGeorge said.
As he grew up to become a welder in New York City, DeGeorge worked on a myriad of projects: skyscrapers, water towers, scaffolding, spiral staircases, window guards and other ornamental iron work.
At one point when DeGeorge lived in Staten Island, he stopped by a friend’s auto shop to say hello when he found out that the two mechanics who owned the place had lost their lease. Wanting to help, DeGeorge offered to set them up for a new lease with a man who he knew owned a shop with an empty building they could potentially use. The man, who DeGeorge referred to as Uncle Ernie, showed interest in the mechanics when DeGeorge set up a meeting for them.
A part of the deal the mechanics made was that DeGeorge could have his own corner of the shop where he could work on his welding, which they charged him for. One day when he was there, he noticed a pile of horseshoes. DeGeorge kept some of these horseshoes, and began welding them into a sculpture.
However, as he was welding, the mechanics kept distracting him. They called out to DeGeorge repeatedly, asking if he was “horsing around,” much to his annoyance. He eventually left that day without completing the sculpture, and left it rusting in his garden.
Years later, when DeGeorge was freshening up his sculptures, he remembered the forgotten project and began to work on it again, welding the horseshoes to an old piece of a table, adding hooks and chains to it and painting it.
DeGeorge also shared the story of another one of his sculptures. When he worked in Charleston, South Carolina, he welded some scrap pieces together and painted it silver on his lunch break one day, before tossing it aside and continuing to work.
After work ended that day, he took the sculpture home and his girlfriend put it in a place between two rooms. When he was watching TV that night, he looked over his shoulder, and realized the sculpture looked different than he remembered it it—a single curved pipe instead of the multiple welded pieces that he had put together.
This puzzled him, as it would not have been possible for his girlfriend to move the pieces after they had been welded. So he got up to investigate. As he got closer, he realized that it was the angle. From one angle, the sculpture would take a completely different shape and appear to be curved, when in reality it was not. This gave him the name for the sculpture— The Unseen Curve.
“Art happens; it’s not planned,” DeGeorge said. “I didn’t plan to put all of those pieces that way.”
Another piece at the installation, called “Rubix Mess,” is made of square pieces of scrap metal stacked on top of each other and painted to look like Rubix Cubes. DeGeorge noted that this was a difficult piece to complete, as each piece needed to be fully painted and dried before he could weld them together.
“Shadows of Angles,” another piece by DeGeorge, creates images through the shadows the sculpture casts in sunlight. When he posted an image of the sculpture online to ask what to name the sculpture, commenters responded with what they saw in the shadows—one person said two acrobats dancing, another said they saw a man wearing a top hat. This gave him the idea for the name, as he didn’t originally notice that the shadows gave the illusion of another image.
