When you think of poinsettias you think of the Holidays. The poinsettia has come to symbolize good cheer, good fortune, joy in community.
Each year the Fairfield Glade Garden Club sponsors scholarships for qualifying students graduating from Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools. They are pleased to announce that they are able to continue that tradition, in part, by selling poinsettias grown by CCHS students.
Each plant is $7 with proceeds benefiting the Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund and the Agriculture Program at CCHS.
The club will be selling plants, just in time for decorating and gift-giving, at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade on only one day this year. Please visit them on Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Please remember to bring your own containers for transporting your plants home.
Thank you in advance for your support. Your help to make further education possible for local Cumberland County students is invaluable. If you have any questions, please call Kathy at 931 202-2980.
Club members will be wearing masks for your safety. They ask that you wear one for their safety, as well.
