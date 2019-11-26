Annetta Deck will be the featured artist at the Cumberland County Community Chorus winter concert series Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church and again Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. at Crossville United Methodist Church.
Deck began her musical education at age five with private piano lessons studying the classical works of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Robert Schumann and Johann Sebastian Bach. She was considered a piano prodigy and received high honors and top awards in regional and national piano competitions.
Deck is a 2002 graduate of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, earning her master’s degree in piano performance and pedagogy. Today, she serves as accompanist for the Cumberland County Community Chorus and Stone Memorial High School Choir. Also, she is the pianist for Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church and performs piano in various events with numerous community organizations.
Deck is an active member of the Music Teachers National Association and the Knoxville Music Teachers Association of Tennessee. She teaches private piano lessons to students ages 5 to senior adults in her studio.
