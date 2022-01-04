It wasn’t just deer season, it was our sweet 16th anniversary – it was “dear season.”
My husband, Alfred, and I celebrated 16th wedding anniversary in November. I tried to make weekend travel plans for us to take an impromptu trip since it was on a Saturday, but it’s been so busy with work and everything, I wasn’t able to make the arrangements.
So, when he asked me what I wanted to do for our anniversary, I said, “I want to go hunting.”
It is not a new concept for us. We do a lot of outdoor activities together. We love to go hunting and foraging together, four wheeling, camping and fishing. I really just wanted to spend some time in the comfort of his company in the frost-covered woodlands with the wildlife and our crossbows. Our anniversary was the perfect time to do it.
Alfred was kind of surprised, but thrilled with my answer. He told all his driver buddies at work, “Guess what my wife wants to do for our anniversary?”
He likes that I like doing things like that with him. We’ve been hunting together since the first year we married. I guess it still surprises him.
A few years ago, we began naming our deer after we harvested them so that we could package and label them for the deep freezer and we’d know what we were getting. Of those named, most recently were Alfred’s Spike and Boss Man and I harvested Your 4-Point and Back Fat Betty.
Hunting and I go way back. It all started when my brother, Buck, took me hunting when I was younger. My grandpa nicknamed him “Buck” when he was little and it stuck; not only that, but he lived up to it. That is what we always called him from then on, but then it suited him because he was such an avid and accomplished hunter. He preferred to stalk hunt and, as soon as I passed my hunter’s safety and got my license, he taught me. He showed me how to watch my step, tread carefully, read wildlife signs, shoot guns and that I was worth teaching and the time it took. We didn’t get to hunt as much when he went enlisted in the Marines, but if it was deer season and he was on leave, we were going hunting.
Buck loved that I was eager and willing to try. Whether we got one or not, it didn’t matter. It was time well spent with my brother.
Fast-forward to mine and Alfred’s anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 5, and we were ready to go on our hunting date. It was archery season and we both had our crossbows, mine with pretty pink, 100-grain G5 Montec broadheads.
I love my crossbow.
Don’t get me wrong, I sincerely love my Remington 700 30-06 bolt action, too, but my TenPoint Renegade crossbow – y’all, I love it so much, I’m going to have to name it and give it a seat at the family table.
On the way, Alfred was quiet in the truck and I was listening to my own inner narrative.
Breaking the silence, I finally said it out loud, “You know, it would be really neat if we both got one on our anniversary.”
Alfred’s face lit up and he said, “I was just thinking the same thing!”
We got a laugh about us being on the same wavelength, as we usually are, and then talked about the potential of such a scenario and the game plan to give both of us the opportunity to take a shot if the situation presented itself. The plan was if a deer came in and one of us shot, we’d just keep hunting until the other one could.
“Of course, I’d be thrilled if we just got one,” I said.
Alfred said, “Same here. I just want to be with you. I don’t care what we get.”
I like hunting from the ground. It must be because that’s how Brother taught me, or that I’ve been just as successful on the ground as in the tree stand.
But, Alfred likes the tree stand.
So, we climbed the horrifying tree of anxiety. Even just writing this, my palms have gotten clammy just even thinking about having to climb the 40 feet up this tree to the two stands hanging in the canopy.
I’m not afraid of heights, but this situation skyrockets my anxiety to panic attack mode. I am a foot shorter than Alfred, and he put the steps in for his height. There are some places up the trunk of that tree that I have to jump to the next handhold and several other places where I can’t reach the next foothold. You can feel every bit of your gravity when you climb it, especially the part of the trunk that goes from straight up to a forward crook about 30 feet up and you swear you’re going to fall.
It’s terrifying.
But, I do it anyway, sweaty palms and all, because I refuse to be defeated – and because Alfred always ascends and descends where he is just below me so he can place my boots on the steps when I can’t reach.
We got seated in our stands and we waited – but not for long. Not even two hours later, a beautiful doe came in to my shooting lane.
“Deer – deer – deer,” I whispered.
“Are you going to shoot it?” Alfred asked just as I pulled the trigger.
I made the shot. Alfred was so excited for me, he was shaking with adrenaline even harder than I was. He gave me a hug, kissed my forehead and told me he was so proud.
Then we settled back in to let him to continue the hunt. Not even 5 minutes later, another doe comes rushing in the same shooting lane with a 6-point chasing close behind her. I leaned way over in my stand so Alfred could take the shot at the buck. He made his shot, too.
Then, all of a sudden, it hit us. What I said out loud had actually happened.
We both got a deer – his buck and my doe – together, within minutes of each other, on our anniversary.
It was so special.
This was once-in-a-lifetime special.
Because it was our anniversary, we harvested a buck and a doe, we share the love classic outlaw country music, and our signature karaoke song is “Jackson,” we named them Johnny and June.
