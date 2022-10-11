Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to register to participate in the 2022 Crossville Veterans Parade, to be held on Nov. 5 in downtown Crossville.
Forty groups or individuals have already registered, but there is room for many more. Registration is simple — just visit the veterans parade web page at www.parade4veterans.org and click on the registration button. Then, follow the directions for submitting the form to the parade committee.
You don’t need to be a veteran to participate in the parade — all are welcome.
As an added bonus, all parade participants and veterans will be treated to a free lunch provided by Re/Max Finest of Crossville from noon to 2 p.m.
Re/Max Finest has collaborated with DaBell Family Farm and Van Dyke Mortgage to provide a scrumptious lunch of spaghetti with meat sauce, various salads, bread pudding and desserts. The lunch will be served at the Crossville First Baptist Church located at 712 S. Main St.
To RSVP, visit the Re/Max Finest web page at finest-crossville-tn.remax.com, by email at sue.remaxfinest@gmail.com or call the office at 931-484-4003.
The Crossville Veterans Parade will depart from the Cumberland County High School parking lot at 10 a.m., proceed up Stanley St., turn left on Main St. and end at the Crossville Church of Christ. The parade will take place rain or shine and spectators are encouraged to line the parade route to show support for our veterans.
