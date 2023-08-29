The audition deadline for Crossville’s Got Talent is quickly approaching.
Call 931-248-2487 or 484-7416 by Friday, Sept. 1, to register as a contestant. Auditions will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1461 Sparta Hwy.
Most think of singing and dancing when they hear “talent.” But don’t forget about those other fun acts that can make folks smile.
Whatever the talent, the Crossville’s Got Talent Show would love to have people audition. A wide variety of acts makes a great show!
Singing, dancing, dog acts, all kinds of comedy, magic act, playing an instrument, ventriloquist — anything interesting is welcome.
Crossville’s Got Talen is sponsored by Mayberry’s Furniture, Christy’s Pub Grub, Integrity Plumbing, McDonald’s of East Tennessee, Stonehaus Winery, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cracker Barrel, STAR Recording studio and the Tennessee Aquarium.
The Crossville’s Got Talent Show will be held at the Shepherd of the Hills Church Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
It’s free to register for an audition. Judges will select acts to advance to the finals Sept. 30 where participants will compete for some big prizes.
Tickets for the show are $12 and are available at the office of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran church, or by calling 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487, and at Christy’s Pub Grub.
All proceeds go to benefit the programs for seniors at the Fair Park Senior Center.
