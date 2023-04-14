Cumberland County Relay for Life raised $7,198 at its 2023 Celebrity Waiters event, held March 23 at Cumberland Medical Center.
This one-of-a-kind event allows guests to enjoy generous servings of laughter, fun and entertainment in exchange for tips to benefit the fight against cancer.
Waiters from the community choose their own table theme to match the annual Relay theme — Relaying Southern Style — and compete for the title of Waiter Who Raises the Most Money.
Randy Davis, Cumberland Medical Center’s chief administrative officer, took the award this year, raising $720 during the event.
Volunteers work together to make the event energetic and entertaining. This year, Wesley Adkins from Highlands Elite Auction Group conducted the live auction, encouraging guests to bid high at the end of the evening.
Awards were presented to:
Best Representation of the 2023 Relay Theme. CoLinx, LLC
Most Elegant Table. CoLinx, LLC
Most Creative Table. Highland Elite Real Estate
Best Overall Decorated Table. Cumberland Medical Center
This year’s Celebrity Waiters sponsors were One Bank, Cumberland Medical Center, CoLinx, Highland Elite Real Estate and Flowers Bakery.
Charles Sexton, CMC Human Resources manager and cancer survivor, presented the program.
Cumberland County Relay for Life will start at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cumberland County Community Complex.
Teams are currently working to raise money for the fight against cancer and the American Cancer Society.
This year’s goal is $60,000.
