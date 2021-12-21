The Crab-Orchard Chapter NSDAR has decorated a Christmas tree to represent our society purpose. Each member has a patriot whose name and theirs were written on a handmade Christmas ornament.
These silhouettes and red and blue balls were placed on a white tree to honor our American Revolution ancestry. Any lady 18 years and older who can prove a direct line to the revolution effort is eligible to join this volunteer service organization.
The organization welcomes all without discrimination and would be pleased to further explain their purpose and our volunteerism. Contact Nancy Mitchell, Regent, The Crab-Orchard Chapter NSDAR at (315)559-1740 or dar2019-22@hotmail.com.
