The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, will be engaging with local community leaders and schools to celebrate Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. The week will commemorate the two hundred thirty-second anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. The local chapter will “Rise and Shine for America!” as they keep the Constitution of the U.S. alive.
After the Declaration of Independence created this nation, a government had to be designed and put into place. The Articles of Confederation, created in 1777, were the first plan for the federal government. The Confederation was a group of states loosely joined together, giving only limited powers to the federal government. The Articles of Confederation were replaced by the U.S. Constitution in 1789. There were substantial differences between the Articles and the Constitution. A convention was convened in order to create a plan for the federal government that would be stronger, correcting the problems that had been found within the Articles.
The convention took place at the Pennsylvania State House, known today as Independence Hall. Neither John Adams nor Thomas Jefferson attended the constitutional convention. James Madison, known as “the father of the Constitution,” was one of the first to arrive at the convention. He brought a blueprint for the new Constitution with him.
Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the President General of the DAR, Gertrude S. Carraway, adopted a project to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution with a memorial week beginning on the anniversary of the signing of the document on Sept. 17. Constitution Week was officially declared by President Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956. Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. was established by the DAR as a memorial and is the only structure dedicated to the Constitution.
All chapters of the DAR have honored this week in the past with various activities. Some activities have included coverage by local media (including information about the U.S. Constitution), proclamations about Constitution Week by local government representatives and school principals, teaching about the Constitution in schools, informational posters placed in schools and local businesses and a “ringing of the bells” on Constitution Day. Local churches are encouraged to join in the celebration by ringing their bells at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17. For more information about the U.S. Constitution and what can be done to honor Constitution Week, contact www.nationalarchivesstore.org/.
The DAR is a non profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and is interested in learning more about the DAR, can contact Nancy Mitchell, Chapter Regent, at 315-559-1740.
