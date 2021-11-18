Members of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and veterans gathered at the burial site of Milo Lemert to remember the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC, with a Carnation Ceremony. This site was selected for the ceremony as 1st Sgt. Milo Lemert was a World War I soldier who was killed in action at Bellicourt, France. Lemert was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for his services which included destroying three enemy machine-gun nests with a fourth in his site when suddenly he was hit and killed.
Although Lemert was identified and was returned to the United States, in February of 1921 there were 1,237 American dead unidentified. Honoring the unknown dead of World War I originated in Europe, and Brig. General William Conner was favorably impressed and suggested such a project for the United States. On Dec. 21, 1920, Representative Hamilton Fish Jr. of New York introduced a resolution to Congress. The measure was approved on March 4, 1921, and the War Department began to make plans. A body was selected, returned to the United States, and appropriate ceremonies were held with interment on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1921, in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC.
The public was provided the opportunity led by the president of the United States to individually place a single carnation at the Tomb of the Unknown on Nov. 9 and 10. The Tomb of the Unknown fosters a unifying identity that transcends politics, race, or religion. Although not in Washington, DC, The Crab-Orchard Chapter provided the opportunity to place a carnation at the gravesite of Milo Lemert to express their respect, love, and gratitude to veterans of all wars including those that are unidentified and those that remain missing.
