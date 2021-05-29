Louis DeLorenzo is the 2020 recipient of the Crab-Orchard Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award.
He was presented with the honor during an awards ceremony in late April in Art Circle Public Library.
“Our community is honored to have a quality volunteer coach in our elementary and high schools in these sports: cross country, basketball and track,” said Sandy Davis, who presented the award. “Louis DeLorenzo is this volunteer coach that motivates and advocates health and well being and expects no more than each athlete’s personal best, which is an achievement that embodies a person’s very best effort.”
Davis said DeLorenzo works tirelessly throughout the year at practices, meets and games. He builds individualized training programs with realistic goals and expectations for schools, teams and individuals.
“Athletes, parents, coaches and officials receive his personal answer when they contact him,” Davis continued. “Each person knows that Coach Louie is listening to their concerns and will receive his well-informed, knowledgeable answer.”
State record books and online sites such as Athletic.net and TSSAA.org document the successful programs and athletes he has coached.
Well-known for his personal success as a gifted runner and for his professional leadership positions in Volunteer Energy Cooperative, DeLorenzo is also a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
“As a young man, he spent endless hours in training and earned a state title in high school,” Davis said. “While completing his college degree at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, he also competed on the UT track and cross country teams.”
DeLorenzo is area manager of VEC in Jamestown and Byrdstown, TN.
“In these uncertain times of 2020, it is refreshing to know that there is an advocate and motivator for the health and well-being of the young people in our community,” Davis said. “This coach is a person of quality character that supports and guides daily diet and exercise routines, builds realistic training programs, listens to the trainee’s concerns, and gives freely of his time and energy as the ‘Volunteer Coach’ in Cumberland County, TN.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.