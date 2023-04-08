Over a century ago, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution adopted a project to honor the pioneer women who traveled west in covered wagons to build a new life with their families.
The Madonna of the Trail monuments are a tribute to these women who left behind civilization and went into a new and unknown land.
In 1911, the National Society DAR started a campaign to honor pioneer women, but the first World War and the need to raise money to pay for the monuments slowed their progress.
It was not until 1928 that the first statue was installed.
The DAR commissioned sculptor August Leimbach to create 12 identical statues, each weighing 5 tons and standing 10 feet tall.
The statues depict a pioneer woman carrying a rifle and protecting her children beside her, showing both her strength and love.
The Madonna of the Trail monuments were funded by contributions and cost $1,000 each.
They were installed in 1928-’29 in each of 12 states along the National Old Trails Road.
The states chosen, from east to west, were Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California.
The first monument was dedicated in Maryland in 1928 with Harry S. Truman as the speaker, who was later to become President of the United States.
Truman led the National Old Trails Road Association that was created to study and select the trails to designate.
The chosen route followed the path of various key migration trails for pioneers heading west.
The Madonna of the Trail monuments provide symbols of the courage, faith and strength of the women who aided in conquering the wilderness and establishing homes.
These pioneer women were instrumental in the westward move of American civilization.
