In observance of American Red Cross Founder Nurse Clara Barton’s 200th birthday on Dec. 25, the Crab-Orchard Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution honored Cumberland Medical Center staff and patients with cards. They also made a donation to the American Red Cross in honor of the care nurses provide locally at CMC.
Barton is applauded as one of the most influential women in America’s history because she was guided by an intense devotion of helping others; she forged a bold path of service to help those in need. Her humanitarian spirit can now be found helping other all across the world.
Donna England, who serves as the Crab Orchard DAR Chapter’s First Vice Regent, presented cards to CMC and shared, “I remember reading about Clara Barton as a small child. She inspired me to become a nurse, a profession I enjoyed for 25 years.”
England lives in Fairfield Glade and is able to track nine generations of her genealogy that have aided the revolution.
In October 1951, several officers of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, including Mrs. James B. Patton, President General, stopped in Crossville where they were welcomed by the mayor and met by several local women.
Following letters urging the formation of an NSDAR chapter in Crossville, ten women sent a telegram to the National Board on Feb. 1, 1952, that announced the organization of The Crab-Orchard Chapter. Confirmation by the National Board of Management arrived on that same day. The charter was presented in September 1953.
The chapter is named for the famed early settlement, The Crab (Apple) Orchard, on the historic Avery’s Trace, which crossed Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau.
For more information about Daughters of the American Revolution, visit www.dar.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.