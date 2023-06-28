Ready for a fun-filled and affordable night out, one that includes a delicious meal if you so desire?
Well, look no farther than the Hebbertsburg Community Center Dinner/Dance at 8697 Hebbertsburg Rd. in Crab Orchard.
The doors will open around 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per adult and kids 16 and under are free. This is family-friendly fun at its best, so bring the kids or grandkids with you.
And don’t worry about sweating over a hot stove or swatting flies at an outdoor grill before heading to Hebbertsburg. Because, starting at 4:15 p.m., the kitchen crew offers you a choice of spaghetti with meat sauce and bread or a BBQ sandwich with beans and chips—either one comes with your choice of water, coffee, tea or a soft drink for only $11. Additional drinks or a slice of pie are one dollar more.
The Memory Road Trio will play a variety of musical favorites from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Sweet T Cloggers will entertain everyone during the intermissions. Plus, a variety of delicious cakes are offered to the winners of the Cakewalk Games for just a dollar per chance.
All our workers are volunteers. So, all the money collected goes to compensate the band and to cover the year-round upkeep and maintenance of the Community Center.
Want to know more about Hebbertsburg?
It offers a six book set of stories, complete with photos, drawings and maps that have been provided by descendants of the original Hebbertsburg homesteaders. The cost is $8 a piece or $48 for the set.
If you have any questions, contact Carolyn at 931-707-7837.
