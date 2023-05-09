Looking for delightful, fun-filled, family-friendly entertainment and a delicious meal on a Saturday evening for $20 or less per adult? It’s happening Saturday, May 13, from around 3:15 to 8 p.m. (CDT) at the Hebbertsburg Community Center, 8697 Hebbertsburg Road, Crab Orchard.
Admission donation is $7 per adult, and if you don’t want to cook before coming, the kitchen volunteers offer two delicious, prepared-on-the-spot, meal choices of either a dinner plate full of spaghetti and meat sauce with bread or a large BBQ sandwich with beans and chips. Both come with either coffee, tea a soft drink or water for $11. Additional drinks or a dessert are $1 each. Children 16 and under get in free.
The doors open around 3:15, with meals available by 4:15. The Memory Road Trio start their musical magic and encourage everyone to join in the pleasure on the dance floor from 5 to 8 p.m. with two breaks. At the first break, everyone has the opportunity to take their pick of a delicious cake, provided by one of the volunteers, by participating in and picking the right number on the floor at the ‘Fun ‘n Famous’ cakewalk for just a $1 a trip around the circle.
After the cakewalk, the Sweet T’ cloggers will entertain the crowd with a couple of their lovely routines, and they’ll be back on the dance floor at the second break too.
All the workers are volunteers, with all funds received going to compensate the band and cover the year-round care and maintenance costs of the Community Center.
Interested in Hebbertsburg history? A six-volume set of books written by local descendants of the original Hebbertsburg settlers is available at the cashier’s table for $8 each or $48 for all six. It’s interesting reading with photos and drawings included.
Use your GPS, or from the stoplight at Peavine Road and Stonehenge Road (third one), take Peavine Road North (away from I-40) about 5 miles. At the Y with the house in the center, take the left branch of the Y about a city block to the blue Community Center building on the left. Bring family, friends and/or neighbors and plan on having fun. Call Carolyn with any questions at 931-707-7837.
