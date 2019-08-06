Crossville’s Dana Beal conducted the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony Chorus this summer during a meeting of the Tennessee American Choral Directors.
“Directing the Nashville Symphony Chorus was a dream come true,” said Beal, who is founder and artistic director of Crossville’s Plateau Women’s Chorus. “They are superb.”
She was one of two Tennessee choral directors chosen for the honor
St. Olaf College Professor Tesfa Wondemagegnehu was the guest clinician for the annual meeting. A Memphis native who loves Tennessee barbecue, he is the founder of the Justice Choir Movement and a frequent headliner for state and national choral conventions.
“Professor Tesfa gave numerous insights into the art of choral conducting,” Beal said.
Works conducted at this year’s choral clinic included: “For Unto Us” from Handel’s Messiah, the first movement of the Faure’ Requiem, and two spirituals —“Keep Your Lamps” and “My Lord, What a Morning.”
Beal is retired from 35 years of choral directing and notably served as an adjudicator for choral contests in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.
Plateau Women’s Chorus and Beal will be in fall rehearsals from 4-6 p.m. each Tuesday from September-November at Christ Lutheran Church, Fairfield Glade.
An Oct. 5 vocal clinic, Singing for Life!, will feature two guest vocal professors to guide participants in improving breathing, vocal range and flexibility.
Performances for the fall concert series, Love Never Forgets, will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Crossville First United Methodist Church, noon Nov. 6 in Art Circle Public Library and 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in Fairfield Glade Community Church.
Contact Beal at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or 305-393-2278 to schedule an audition.
Visit Plateau Women’s Chorus on Facebook for more information.
