Lots of fun and memories were made during the annual Father-Daughter Dance on March 4. Crossville Noon Rotary Club hosted the event at Stone Memorial High School, where the special “date night” included face painting, food, photos and, of course, dancing. It’s a special event that helps Rotary with its community projects, including scholarships, third-grade dictionaries, food programs and blue jeans for needy children. More than 600 guests attended the dance this year.

