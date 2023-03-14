Lots of fun and memories were made during the annual Father-Daughter Dance on March 4. Crossville Noon Rotary Club hosted the event at Stone Memorial High School, where the special “date night” included face painting, food, photos and, of course, dancing. It’s a special event that helps Rotary with its community projects, including scholarships, third-grade dictionaries, food programs and blue jeans for needy children. More than 600 guests attended the dance this year.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be possible for all of Middle Tennessee. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into spring...plants have begun to bloom. Low temperatures will drop to below freezing for up to 12 hours across all of middle TN...or slightly longer for the higher elevation of the Plateau...Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
alert centerpiece
Daddies' Girls
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Model Railroad Club, several other businesses leaving the outlet mall
- Morse guilty in Musser murder
- Guilty verdict returned
- Crab Orchard woman indicted for house fire
- Jury selections in Morse trial set to begin
- Rose Walther 102 years young
- Woman arrested for 2021 connection to burglary
- Crossville MMA wins several medals
- Man mad at grandma; charged with auto burglary
- Harvel charges still pending in state court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.