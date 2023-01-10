Timothy B. Smith (PH.D. Mississippi State University, 2001) will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable. Dr Smith’s presentation will focus on his book “The Real Horse Soldiers: Benjamin Grierson’s Epic 1863 Civil War Raid through Mississippi.”
Benjamin Grierson’s Union cavalry thrusting through Mississippi is one of the most well-known operations of the Civil War.
There were other simultaneous operations to distract Confederate attention from the real threat to Vicksburg posed by U.S. Grant’s Army of Tennessee, but Grierson’s operation—mainly conducted with two Illinois cavalry regiments—has become the most famous, and for good reason.
For 16 days (April 17 to May 2, 1863), Grierson led Confederate pursuers on a high stake chase through the entire state of Mississippi. They entered the northern border with Tennessee and exited its southern border with Louisiana. The daily rides were long, the rest stops short and the tension high.
Ironically, the man who led the raid was a former music teacher who some say disliked horses. Throughout, he displayed outstanding leadership, destroyed railroad tracks, burned trestles and bridges, freed slaves and created as much damage and chaos as possible. Grierson’s raid broke a vital Confederate rail line at Newton Station that supplied Vicksburg and, perhaps most importantly, consumed the attention of the Confederate high command.
While Confederate Lt-Gen. John Pemberton at Vicksburg and other Southern leaders looked in the wrong directions, Grant moved his entire Army of the Tennessee across the Mississippi River below Vicksburg, spelling the doom of that city, the Confederates’ chances of holding the river and perhaps the Confederacy itself.
Novelists have attempted to capture the larger-than-life cavalry raid in the popular imagination, and Hollywood reproduced the daring cavalry action in “The Horse Soldiers,” a 1959 major motion picture starring John Wayne and William Holden. Although the film replicates the raid’s drama and high-stakes gamble, cinematic license chipped away at its accuracy.
Based upon years of research and presented in gripping, fast-paced prose, Timothy B. Smith’s book captures the high drama and tension of the 1863 horse soldiers in a modern, comprehensive, academic study. This talk, based on the book, will bring you along for the ride.
Dr. Smith is a veteran of the National Park Service and currently teaches history at the University of Tennessee at Martin, TN. In addition to numerous articles and essays, he is the author, editor or co-editor of twenty books, including award winners “Champion Hill: Decisive Battle for Vicksburg” (2004) and “Shiloh: Conquer or Perish” (2014). He has recently published books on the May 19 and 22 Vicksburg assaults as well as the Vicksburg siege. He is now working on a new biography focused on Albert Sidney Johnston, in addition to more Vicksburg volumes. He lives with his wife Kelly and children Mary Kate and Leah Grace in Adamsville, TN.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table invites all to an evening of American Civil War history with a wonderful presentation of Civil War History on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 at Christ Lutheran Church (481 Snead Dr.). First time visitors are admitted free, but we do ask for a $5 donation to repeat nonmembers. Memberships to the CMCWRT can be obtained for the yearly subscription of $25 per person or $35 for couples.
For additional information, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
