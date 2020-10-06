Jane Tavernier, award winning fabric artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member, will teach a three-session fall sweatshirt jacket class.
Just in time for the cool fall weather, this project will keep participants warm and cozy. For a finished project in this class, homework will be required. Quilting and sewing can be very artistic and rewarding.
This class is great for all level sewers. Students will need a sewing machine in good working condition. They will also need to bring their own fabrics and sewing notions. A supply list of suggested fabrics will be available when signing up and paying for the class at Plateau Creative Arts Center.
The class will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 27-29 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Class fee is $90 for members and $105 for guests. Class size is limited; the maximum class size is eight students.
Call 931-707-7249 for information.
Tavernier received an associate degree from Schoolcraft Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.
She has been teaching quilting and sewing classes for more than 30 years and has won awards from the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the Cumberland County Fair and various other quilt shows.
Her preferences for her work are fabric and multi-media where she mixes fabric with other media.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.