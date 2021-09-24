Time is running out to catch the Cumberland County Playhouse production of The 39 Steps, which runs through Sept. 30 in the Adventure Theatre.
Richard Hannay, played by Britt Hancock, is living the life of a bachelor in 1935 London. A trip to the theater draws him into a story of international espionage when secret agent Annabella Schmidt, played by Hannah Hays, asks for his help. When she is found dead the next morning, Hannay is accused and must complete her mission to clear his name.
The script is a parody of a 1915 spy novel by John Buchan and 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. Patrick Barlow adopted the script from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.
Hitchcock fans will quickly recognize allusions to classics such as “Rear Window,” “Psycho,” “North by Northwest” and “Strangers on a Train,” but if you haven’t seen those yet — no worries! The jokes are easily enjoyed by anyone who has ever watched a spy movie. You’ll be on the edge of your seat all the way to the end.
The show is rated PG and is sponsored by Atlas Real Estate, Tracey Barnes, owner and broker.
The CCP production of Little House on the Prairie: The Musical opened Sept. 10 and continues on the Mainstage through Oct. 28.
Based on the book by Rachel Sheinkin, the story is told through the magic of music, song, dance, sets and costumery. The musical follows the life of the adventurous wild child, Laura Ingalls (Harli Cooper), her Pa Charles and Ma Caroline (Britt Hancock and Weslie Webster) and two sisters, Mary and Carrie (Heather McCall and double cast Mahayla Lantry and Sarah Hedrick) facing their adversities and celebrating their victories throughout their pursuit of the American dream of a better life on the South Dakota prairie.
Uplands Village sponsors this family favorite, which is rated G.
Next up in the Playhouse 2021 season lineup is Peter and the Starcatcher, a prequel to Peter Pan for grownups. The show opens Oct. 8 in the Adventure Theater.
A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island, knowing nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, with the help of a precocious young girl, the boys discover that the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own – the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
Peter and the Starcatcher is co-sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, M.D. and John & Christine Stinson, and is rated PG.
For ticket information and showtimes, call the box office at 484-5000 or visit ccplayhouse.com.
