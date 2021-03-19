For a decade, Cumberland Woodturners have been a community partner to benefit local non-profit organizations.
In 2020, the Woodturners reportedly sold over 450 ornaments and literally “turned” a profit, so much so that they were able to break their own record and donate $6,694.25 to support their chosen organization for the year, Kids on the Rise, which they presented on Jan. 27.
Cumberland Woodturner officers gathered as president Tom Neckvatal presented KOTR executive director Pam Burris with the check.
“This is amazing,” she said. “When I talked to Tom on the phone, I asked if he was kidding. This is just unreal. Thank you all so much. We really appreciate your support. This is just amazing how the community came together and you all were ready.”
In the years since becoming a community partner, the Cumberland Woodturners have also supported House of Hope, Avalon Center and Hospice of Cumberland County. They have donated upward of $21,000 to the support of these local non-profit organizations from their Christmas ornament sales.
The Cumberland Woodturners also support the community through their other projects by making wig stands for Cumberland Medical Center Cancer Center and boxes to hold the Beads of Courage the children collect for their treatments at the Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.
“I like to keep busy making the ornaments and Beads of Courage boxes. It gives me something to do and gives me an outlet and it gives you a good feeling to help somebody,” said Cumberland Woodturner Rod Smith.
It all started with their renowned Christmas ornaments. Smith was the president at the time and saw First National Bank’s Parade of Trees event in the Crossville Chronicle. He presented it to the club, wanting to become a community partner and have the club make Christmas ornaments to put on a tree at the bank to raise money for a local charity. Met with the support of his fellow Woodturners, they decided to set up a tree at the bank adorned with their hand-turned ornaments to raise money and support the late Sheriff Burgess’ non-profit organization, House of Hope, that first year.
And thus, a community partnership was born.
Smith said the Woodturners eventually began getting a regular spot for their tree for the annual Parade of Trees event.
“They’ve been very good patrons of the ornaments, and very helpful,” he said.
Smith has been a very active member of the Cumberland Woodturners since 2004, serving as president several times, treasurer and now secretary and webmaster. A woodworker on and off for about 40 years, he retired and moved to Crossville and saw the briefly in the Crossville Chronicle and joined the club.
With COVID-19, they were presented with many challenges, including the bank closing and canceling many events like the Parade of Trees. The Woodturners had to find other venues for their tree to sell ornaments and were offered a place at Dogwood Exchange and also the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade so they would be able to continue to raise money for their chosen non-profit.
They overcame and were able to give their biggest donation to date.
“This past year has been our best year as far as raising money,” Smith said. “We’re very happy with that.”
With so many of their ornaments sold last year, the club has challenged its members to begin turning new ornaments to sell for their donation this year. Because of this success, the Woodturners plan to have two or three venues for a tree to sell their ornaments again this year.
“Keep up the good work. You all are doing great things in the community,” Burris said. “Your work is just amazing, too. I like to see what you all have done.”
They will be voting on what charity or charities will be supported with the ornament sales profits at the July 2021 meeting.
Cumberland Woodturner lifetime member Les Black said, “I’ve always worked with wood my whole life, even as a young kid growing up. I don’t typically turn the same thing. I’ll turn something and I might not ever turn it again. As far as the ornaments go, I turn a lot of those because it’s all for charity. I enjoy it. Whatever I can do to generate a little money to help somebody else out that just gives you a good feeling at the end of the day.”
He also read about the Cumberland Woodturners in the Crossville Chronicle, attended a meeting and joined the group. Now he’s a lifetime member.
“I just feel good when I do something knowing the money is going to go to help somebody else,” Black said. “It’s just giving back to the community.”
Woodturning is the unique skill in which a craftsman creates works of art by attaching wooden planks to a lathe, a machine that “turns” or rotates the plank while the craftsman uses sharpened hand tools to carve, chisel, chip, cut, blade and edge the wooden plank. Cumberland Woodturners have been a Chapter of the American Association of Woodturners since 1997.
For more information about the Cumberland Woodturners, visit
