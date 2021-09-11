The Palace Theatre in Crossville will present Big Band music from the Great American Songbook from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
The event will showcase the Cumberland Swing Experience, a 10-piece group of accomplished musicians and powerful vocalists.
They play big band arrangements of dance music, including jazz, swing, ballads and Latin.
The show will include well-known songs from Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Cole Porter, Benny Goodman, George and Ira Gershwin, Miles Davis and Sonny Rollins.
Cumberland Swing Experience members are Phil Ciancio, alto sax; Frank Saxton, tenor sax; Bill Kerr, baritone sax and clarinet; Chris Schaumberg and Terry Ashburn, trumpet; Allen Rumbaugh, trombone; Buzz Ziegler, piano; David Odegaard, bass; Bob White, drums; and Terri Utsey, vocals
Email bobwhite2768@gmail.com, wgtkerr@yahoo.com, or visit the Cumberland Swing Experience Facebook page fore more information.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased in advance at the Palace box office from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by calling 931-484-6133. Or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com to order online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.