Last week’s announcement of the Cumberland Swing Experience appearing at the Amphitheater contained an incorrect date. The correct date is June 2. You’ll have to wait two weeks to experience this fantastic group. It’ll be worth it.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a bald porcupine? Pointless
Great New Books
White Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Progressive activist, nonfiction author, and romance writer Abrams ventures into thriller territory here. Avery Keene is a young law clerk for irascible, brilliant Supreme Court Justice Howard Wynn, who’s often the swing vote in big cases. When Wynn begins to act strangely in public and then slips into a coma, Avery learns he has appointed her as his legal guardian. He has also left intricate clues pointing to a conspiracy involving a case before the court, the proposed merger of a U.S. biotech company and an Indian genetics firm. Using her knowledge of chess, French philosophers, and the law, Avery and her hastily assembled cohort, which includes Wynn’s estranged son, begin to piece together the puzzle. Soon she and those she loves are in the cross-hairs of the FBI, the media, and a menacing Homeland Security agent.
Facing The Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II by Daniel James Brown
In coordination with Densho, a Seattle nonprofit organization that preserves oral histories of Japanese Americans imprisoned in the U.S. during World War II, best-selling author Brown (The Boys in the Boat) chronicles the journey of four young men from Hawai’i and the West Coast of the U.S. as they fought for their freedom during the Second World War. Three were involved in action in Italy against the Axis powers, while the fourth engaged in a legal fight on behalf of all those who refused to sign the loyalty oaths forced on Japanese Americans by the U.S. The core narrative of the book follows the achievements of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a group of Japanese American soldiers who went to fight in Italy and Germany while their families were forced into concentration camps in the U.S. Brown intersperses them with stories of how the soldiers’ families were being treated back in the U.S. He weaves a tapestry that reflects the complicated situations that the U.S. government created for Japanese Americans, and the heroic actions of Japanese Americans both on the frontlines and on the home front.
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Travel writer Poppy Wright finds that her inspiration is fading. It doesn’t help that she hasn’t spoken to her best friend for over two years. Hoping to reclaim both her friendship with Alex Nilsen and her zest for her career, Poppy schedules a vacation on the cheap, just like she and Alex used to during their college days. As challenges arise--including a busted-up rental car, a misleading condo rental that only has one bed, and a broken air conditioner--Poppy and Alex confront the event that tore them apart, which could create a new bond between them or end their friendship forever. A series of flashbacks show 12 years of summer vacations.
Extra Life: A Short History Of Living Longer by Steven Johnson
Since the early 20th century, the statistical human lifespan has doubled--an increase of 20,000 days. This is the largest, most widespread, and most rapid lifespan increase in human history. Johnson attempts to explain the significant factors causing increased life spans and to broaden readers’ understanding of those factors. Johnson looks at seven wide-ranging categories: vaccines and variolation; the use of data; pasteurization and chlorination; testing; antibiotics; safety; and improvements in food availability. In each case, he points out the range of people, events, and seemingly unrelated disciplines that had to collaborate in order for lifespan-increasing innovations to become practical and widely adopted.
Libraries =
Information
The benefits of annual appointments with your eye professional go well beyond keeping your eyes in working order. A close inspection of the lens, retina and optic nerve can reveal a host of systemic disorders-sometimes before other systems become evident. Here are some health conditions your eye professional can discover: high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disorder, Parkinson’s disease and cancer.
Stingy Schobel Says
If your home has a septic system, there is one thing you should never use to clean your toilets: chlorine bleach. While it may seem like a hygienic thing to use to prevent germs and bacteria from building up, bleach can do more harm than good to your septic system, because it kills all bacteria, including the beneficial bacteria that are necessary to help break down waste. Without that good bacteria working inside the septic system, you may experience clogs or system failures.
Library Laugh II
What kind of tea is hard to swallow? Reality
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.