Members of the Cumberland Songwriter’s Group will be performing original songs on Wednesday, May 10, at noon in the Cumberland Room. Come and enjoy these compositions by local entertainers.
As you enter the main entrance of the Library, stop and admire the stained glass artwork of Jane Opatrny. We are extremely fortunate in this community to have such exceptional artists who wish to share their work with our patrons.
Great New Books
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks
As the title suggests, it’s the story of the making of a movie—a big-budget superhero movie. But it’s so much more than that. Above all, it’s a heartfelt tribute to movies and the people who make them. We follow not just the director of this movie, but the creator of the comic book on which it’s based, the director’s brilliant production assistant and an assortment of other characters. Joe Shaw, the book’s narrator, is thoroughly compelling, a guy who loves movies and wants us to love them too. The writing is spot-on, bringing to the novel all the passion Hanks feels about his profession, “Making movies is complicated, maddening, highly technical at times, ephemeral and gossamer at others, slow as molasses on a Wednesday but with a gun-to-the-head deadline on a Friday.” The whole book is like that. It’s a lovingly crafted and wildly entertaining story that’s beautifully told. If you love movies, you’ll love this book.
Independence Square by Martin Cruz Smith
After more than four decades of thrillers reflecting Soviet/Russian events, Smith drops longtime protagonist Arkady Renko in Independence Square in Kyiv. Here, Renko finds the anti-Putin daughter of an acquaintance. Meanwhile, Renko discovers that he has Parkinson’s Disease, as does Smith.
Midsummer Mysteries by Agatha Christie
Agatha Christie’s most famous characters—including Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple—solve even the most devilish of conundrums as the sun beats down in this all-new summer themed collection from the Queen of Mystery.
Library Laugh I
Why did the art thief’s van run out of gas as he drove away from the museum?
Because he had no Monet to buy Degas to make the Van Gogh.
Libraries=Information
Vitamin D deficiency is often accompanied by symptoms and diseases that are casually dismissed as old age. Vitamin D, which acts more as a hormone than a vitamin, plays several important roles and can affect everything from cognition to cancer. Among its roles, it helps control calcium and phosphate levels in the body. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to osteoporosis, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and depression. A majority of the population worldwide is vitamin D deficient. The only way to know for sure if your vitamin D level is low is to test, but the test isn’t always covered by insurance. There’s also no universal lab value or vitamin D level. However, there are at least four reasons elderly populations should consider vitamin D supplementation: it reduces recurrent vertigo, helps prevent cancer, lowers the risk of dementia and reduces falls and fractures.
Lighting and releasing sky lanterns into the air is a celebratory activity that’s been gaining traction in U.S. communities. These fiery lanterns that float in the sky are actually not environmentally friendly alternatives to balloons, and they are just as bad for the environment. Sky lanterns can cause wildfires, and the trash left behind—typically wire, treated paper and a bamboo ring—can seriously harm animals that get entangled in the mess. Avoid releasing balloons and sky lanterns altogether.
Library Laugh II
Why did the king go to the dentist?
To get a new crown.
Stingy Schobel Says
How many times have you seen a landscaping sprinkler system running at full power during a rainstorm? It’s not because of a wasteful homeowner at all, it’s because their sprinkler system is on an automatic system that does not know that it’s raining. To fix this problem, and to save water and money, add a rain sensor to your sprinkler system. The sensor determines whether enough rainfall has occurred to skip an irrigation cycle. If the sensor has detected enough rain, it breaks the electrical connection to your sprinkler system so it won’t turn on. It’s easy to install and makes your sprinkler system more efficient.
One of the easiest things you can do to help the environment is to ditch disposable paper towels. Instead of buying single-use towels that end up in the landfill, invest in reusable and absorbent microfiber towels. Just be sure to hand-wash and air-dry the towels instead of throwing them in the washing machine and dryer—microfiber towels can shed fibers that end up in our waterways. Hand-washing them will prevent this type of shedding.
Commented
