Cumberland Mountain State Park wants adults to be a kid again with their new Adult Summer Camp program, set Aug. 7-9 from 8 a.m.-noon.
“Parks are an important amenity for all ages,” said Kacey King, CMSP park ranger. “We hope to showcase that with this unique day camp experience.”
King said campers will have the chance to take part in archery, tomahawk throwing, kayaking, hiking and cooking over a campfire. They will also learn about the park’s unique history and ecosystem.
“This is a great opportunity for adults to put their daily stresses aside and release their inner kid,” King said.
The program is open to adults ages 40 and up, with a cost of $30 per person.
The group will meet each day at the CCC Museum by the restaurant.
Space is limited. Register online at tnstateparks.com/parks/event_detilas/cumberland-mountain/#/?event=adult-summer-camp2023.
