Spring is always a time of renewal, rebirth and hope for the future. This has never been truer for the women who volunteer to support Cumberland House than now. Just prior to the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the members of Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary voted unanimously to change their organization’s name to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary. The members’ hope, by this action, was to better support their mission, vision and objective by being inclusive of and embracing women across Cumberland County, especially in light of Cumberland House having been established to serve the county.
If you wonder why people volunteer, consider this. According to NCVO, the National Council for Voluntary Organizations:
• For some it offers the chance to give back to the community or make a difference to the people around them, especially those less fortunate or without a voice. Many want to give something back to an organization that has impacted their lives, either directly or indirectly.
• For others it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build upon existing experience and knowledge.
• And for others, volunteering is appealing because of its social benefits such as meeting new people, making new friends, and getting to know the local community. Volunteers tend to feel valued and part of a team, resulting in added confidence and self-esteem.
• Regardless of the motivation, what unites them all is that they find it both challenging and rewarding.
If you wonder what value there is for volunteering for Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, consider this:
• All proceeds earned by the Cumberland House Auxiliary are used to support Cumberland House, the only state-of-the-art hospice facility in Crossville that specializes in making individuals in the final stages of life comfortable in a home-like environment.
• Cumberland House is for individuals that have specialized care needs who require a registered nurse 24 hours a day or who cannot be cared for at home. It also provides respite care, which gives the caregiver a break at no cost.
• Cumberland House has served the community since 2010 as our local, not-for-profit facility.
• Our mission is to educate and advocate for the services provided by Cumberland House to help meet the unique needs of each patient and family member.
• Our vision is to profoundly enhance the quality of life for people in the final stages of life by ensuring access to quality hospice care.
• Our objective is to volunteer time and talent in fundraising events and other opportunities for service.
With a membership drive approaching in spring 2021, the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary members would like to extend a warm and sincere invitation to friends and neighbors in Bowman, Crossville, Crab Orchard, Fairfield Glade, Grandview, Lake Tansi and Pleasant Hill to join them in their volunteer efforts and fundraising events. Historically popular fundraiser events include the Cumberland County Hospice Board of Directors Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, Celebration of Life Butterfly Release, the Masquerade Jewelry and Accessory Sale, the Fashion Faire, and the Holiday Ball.
The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary traditionally meets the first Monday of each month except January and February, beginning at 2:30 p.m. If you are interested in being a guest at a meeting, or if you have any questions or inquiries, please email chhospiceauxiliary@gmail.com. An announcement will be posted in the newspapers in early spring announcing the date and location of the first meeting. In light of COVID-19, the Auxiliary is committed to safety and CDC recommendations when making the decision.
