If you’re new to the Crossville area, there is a hidden gem that our county is privileged to have that you may not be aware of. It’s called Cumberland House, and it can best be described as a state-of-the-art, residential, end-of-life care facility. Cumberland House was built by the Crossville Housing Authority and opened in August 2010. Since that time, skilled care, physician services, and administrative support have been provided by Hospice of Cumberland County, an agency serving our area for over 35 years.
You might question my use of the term privileged; doesn’t every community have a hospice organization? The answer is two-fold. Yes, most communities have hospice services available. No, very few have residential care units. In the last several years, cities and towns nationwide have closed these much needed end-of-life care facilities. According to the Knoxville News, Tennova closed their residential unit in 2017. A short time later Putnam County (Cookeville) closed theirs. The reasons were complicated, but primarily related to the cost of care. Most hospice services are provided in your home with Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance covering the cost of medications, supplies, and equipment without co-pays or deductibles. Residential units have room and board fees that are not covered by insurance. You are “privileged” because Cumberland House accepts all patients that are appropriate for hospice care and offers reduced fees to those who need financial assistance. Hospice of Cumberland County is dedicated to supporting Cumberland House, and Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary works tirelessly to raise funds on its behalf.
When hospice care becomes a need in the life of a loved one, most choose home care. However, there may come a time when home care is no longer possible because the family isn’t equipped to provide the 24-hour care necessary. Many hesitate to consider the options of nursing home care and hospital care; they want the personal touch that only a home-like environment can provide.
You’ll be pleased with the intimate specialized care Cumberland House provides. It has six private suites, each with its own bath, comfortable seating, TV, refrigerator, electrically adjustable bed, and private exit. The house has a living room, dining area, and fully stocked kitchen. Loved ones are encouraged to warm up a meal or make a fresh cup of coffee whenever they wish. The medical staff is present 24 hours daily and will make sure that your loved one is always comfortable and as pain free as possible. You can enjoy the lovely garden outside each room and the door is wide enough for a bed or wheelchair to be pushed outside on a sunny day. The family dog is even welcome for a visit; family members have taken advantage of the fenced backyard to bring their pet, putting a smile on the face of the person they love.
Our goal is always your peace of mind and support for the entire family. These things and many more answer the question, “What’s so special about Cumberland House?” We believe in adding life to days, not days to life. If you would like more information about the services of Hospice of Cumberland County, please call 931-484-4748 or call the Hospice Admission Hotline at 931-335-2223.
To become a part of Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, watch for our meeting announcements in the local newspapers or email Barbara Perry, membership coordinator, at g8rgirl1@gmail.com. We meet the first Monday of each month from March to December.
• • •
Lanie Wall is past president of the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary.
