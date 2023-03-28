The Cumberland County Playhouse will welcome two-time Dove nominee Jordan St. Cyr to its stage April 6.
The inspirational musician released his first full-length, self-titled album in 2022, which featured his No. 1 hit “Weary Traveler” and the chart-climbing hit “Fires.”
Both songs offer a pursuit of hope in even the darkest moments.
St. Cyr was nominated for Best New Artists and for Short-Form Video of the Year at the Dove Awards and later took six wins at the GMA Canada Covenant Awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.
“God has walked my family through so much these last few years,” he shares about his music. “We’ve been gifted a deeper understanding of what pain and suffering can bring about, and I believe the message of my songs is a gentle reminder of our desperate need for a faithful God. No matter what our current reality is, we can know with assurance that the present-working power of Jesus is with us every step of the way.”
He continues, “My prayer is that my songs would bring comfort and joy to those who hear them. I pray that listeners would be more hopeful and open to the depths of God’s love for them knowing that their circumstances are not a reflection of how God feels about them. Rather, their circumstances would reveal the closeness and nearness of the Holy Spirit.”
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office, 931-484-5000.
