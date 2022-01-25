The Cumberland County Playhouse has announced the first two shows for its 2022 season, with Peter Pan Jr. kicking off the new year Feb. 18. Romantic comedy Sylvia follows March 18.
Peter Pan Jr. follows Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, when they make a late-night visit to the nursery of the Darling home. An adventure begins with just a sprinkle of pixie dust that will take the children across the stars.
The musical adaptation of the beloved play by Sir J.M. Barrie will feature youth from the Playhouse Triple Threat Education Program. Sit back as the travelers come face-to-face with a ticking crocodile, the fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
Peter Pan Jr. is the perfect show for the child in everyone who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.
Peter Pan Jr. is rated G and will show in on the Playhouse Mainstage Feb. 18-March 27. It is sponsored by Crossville Tile Outlet Store.
Sylvia, a play by A.R. Gurney, begins when Greg brings home a dog he found in the park — or the dog found him — bearing only the name Sylvia on its collar tag.
This street-smart Lab-Poodle mix soon becomes a major bone of contention between Greg and his wife, Kate. Sylvia offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the uncertainty of middle age. But Kate sees the animal as a rival for affection. Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog.
The cast will feature Playhouse favorites Britt Hancock, DeAnna Helgeson, Jason Ross and Weslie Webster.
The script offers some insight into what your dog may be thinking when she stares up at you and tilts her head. Could she have the secret to understanding the world at large and your place in it? Or is she just more interested in how your shoe tastes?
This hilarious, charming romantic comedy will be a treat for anyone who has ever welcomed a four-legged family member into their home.
Sylvia, rated PG-13, will be in the Adventure Theater March 18 through May 1.
Tickets are available now at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at 931-484-5000.
