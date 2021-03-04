Wyatt Fairman, a senior at Cumberland County High School, is the 2020 Governor’s Star Volunteer Award Youth honoree for Cumberland County.
An 18-year-old resident of Crossville, Fairman was among 80 volunteers from 47 counties honored during a virtual ceremony Feb. 7. He plans on majoring in communications and Bible in college. Given his internship at a local radio station and his volunteer spirit, Fairman has seemingly dialed into the right career paths. His volunteerism, as it turns out, hadn’t gone unnoticed.
The criteria for selection is based on striving to improve the community through service, the need for the service, creativity used to solve a community problem, and the impact of the service on the community.
Fairman was nominated for his volunteer work in last year’s primary and general elections with the Cumberland Election Commission.
“He was a great, young guy,” said Jill Davis, administrator of elections for the commission. “The officer at the precinct where he worked said he would Iike to see him come back.”
The award came as an unexpected surprise to Fairman.
“I had no intention of volunteering to receive an award,” Fairman said. “It came as a shock to me. You reap what you sow. I’m humbled by the award.”
Fairman said he was intrigued working the election, his interest piqued by his father and the latter’s similar volunteer efforts. As a machine worker, Fairman kept the voting machines clean and operable and helped people if they had questions about the voting process.
Although he worked two long days, Fairman said it was rewarding knowing he was helping people. Making things less contentious and smoother during a hotly contested election meant a lot to him, he added.
His twin sister, Aubrey, who also volunteered at the polls, said she’s very proud of her brother serving as a poll volunteer.
“He works very hard and enjoys it a lot,” she said. “His enthusiasm for volunteering rubs off on everyone he comes across.”
Fairman maintains a busy schedule as a student and intern at the radio station. Nevertheless, he’s always willing to do volunteer work when the opportunity presents itself.
“I’ve volunteered for different things,” Fairman said. “A lot of people want to be the one but leave volunteering for other people. I’m honored to be other people.”
Fairman will attend Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn. As to a specific career goal, he said he’ll pursue his degree in communications and Bible and go from there. In the meantime, he’ll finish his senior year at Cumberland County High and impress those around him with his helpful and friendly manner.
Principal Jon Hall said he’s a fine young man and they’re fortunate to have him as a student.
Executive assistant school secretary Jane Way has seen a lot of students in her many years working at the school and said Fairman stands out.
“Wyatt’s one of those students who drops in every day and has a smile on his face,” Way said. “He never misses an opportunity to speak to whomever. He’s one of the most caring young men you can meet. He’s been taught well.”
Fairman gladly volunteers to share his friendly, upbeat spirit.
“Somebody has to have a smile on their face,” he said. “It might as well be me. I try to be outgoing and friendly as much as I can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.