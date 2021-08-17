Registration is now open for the 2021 Cumberland County Hiking Maration.
Visit hikingmarathon.com to sign up for the annual event now through Aug. 31. Hiking begins Sept. 1.
There is no cost for this event. Last year, more than 2,000 people participated.
This year’s trails are:
Fairfield Glade Overlook Trail 1.9 miles
Fairfield Glade Library Trail 1 mile
Fairfield Glade Yellow Loop 2.9 miles
Fairfield Glade Red Loop 3 miles
Fairfield Glade Kirkstone Trail 2 miles
Soldier’s Beach Trail 1.7 miles
Maryetta Trail 1.7 miles
Woodlawn Loop & Little Obed 2.6 miles
Meditation Trail 1 miles
Cumberland Mountain State Park Storybook Trail 1.2 miles
Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie 3.2 miles
Cumberland Trail: Ozone Falls 2 miles
Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain 2 miles
Everyone completing the 26.2 miles will get a patch. All participants who complete one trail will get a free T-shirt, available during the Oct. 2 Hit the Trails Festival in Fairfield Glade.
There is also an option for a 10K trail challenge.
Download your log sheet from the website and track your miles to turn in Oct. 2.
Dogs participating in the marathon will be given bandannas.
