Lee Walter captured this photo of the overlook on the Fairfield Glade Overlook Trail, a perennial favorite on the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon. Hikers are getting ready for the 2021 event, with registration now open at hikingmarathon.com. Last year, more than 2,000 people participated in hiking local trails.

Registration is now open for the 2021 Cumberland County Hiking Maration.

Visit hikingmarathon.com to sign up for the annual event now through Aug. 31. Hiking begins Sept. 1.

There is no cost for this event. Last year, more than 2,000 people participated.

This year’s trails are:

Fairfield Glade Overlook Trail 1.9 miles

Fairfield Glade Library Trail 1 mile

Fairfield Glade Yellow Loop 2.9 miles

Fairfield Glade Red Loop 3 miles

Fairfield Glade Kirkstone Trail 2 miles

Soldier’s Beach Trail 1.7 miles

Maryetta Trail 1.7 miles

Woodlawn Loop & Little Obed 2.6 miles

Meditation Trail 1 miles

Cumberland Mountain State Park Storybook Trail 1.2 miles

Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie 3.2 miles

Cumberland Trail: Ozone Falls 2 miles

Cumberland Trail: Black Mountain 2 miles 

Everyone completing the 26.2 miles will get a patch. All participants who complete one trail will get a free T-shirt, available during the Oct. 2 Hit the Trails Festival in Fairfield Glade.

There is also an option for a 10K trail challenge.

Download your log sheet from the website and track your miles to turn in Oct. 2.

Dogs participating in the marathon will be given bandannas.

