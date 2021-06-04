Carole Cullen will provide an introduction to painting with watercolors June 10 at the FACS Studio.
FACS is located in the Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 122.
Cullen will describe primary and secondary color mixing. Participants will paint two 5”x7” paintings. There will be a demo then practice for new techniques. It is a four-hour class with a break at the half-way point. All materials are provided, but additional supplies will be available for purchase in the store after class.
To pre-register and pre-pay, stop by FACS in the Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 122, in Crossville, call FACS at 931-210-5599, or register online on the Class Schedule Page on https://www.facstn.com.
