Barbara Tufford has worked a number of jobs in different fields and states over the years. She was a server at various restaurants and counted celebrities among her customers, managed a horse farm, and owned a pet store and fancied up dogs as a master groomer.
The latest chapter in her life combines much of that work experience, as she’s an author who’s serving up stories revolving around two dogs and their animal friends on different adventures. Tufford’s inspiration came from an unlikely source - her garage floor.
Tufford has lived in Crossville for seven years. Growing up in Wisconsin, she lived in Florida, Michigan, Kentucky and Arkansas before moving to Tennessee.
One day in March 2020, Tufford and her husband, Ray, were sitting in their garage when she looked at the floor and said she saw images of various animals in the stains. Tufford grabbed a black magic marker and outlined the images, soon having dogs, giraffes, elephants and other animals gracing her oversized “palette.” Her husband suggested she write and illustrate a children’s book.
A poet when was younger who had dreamed of being a writer, Tufford said she immediately seized on the idea. Given her love of animals and especially dogs, she knew what her subject material would be. Using her drawings on the garage floor as a template, Tufford started work on her first book, “Ralphie and Friends,” and, without any formal training, finished it two weeks later. She has since had two other Ralphie books published and has written and illustrated six others.
Tufford is working with Litprime Solutions, a self-publishing and marketing book company in California. While there were some issues with the first self-publishing company she worked with, Tufford said Litprime has done a wonderful job in marketing and advertising her books.
Litprime is connected with radio talk host Benjie Cole, who interviewed Tufford for a segment that aired on CBS Radio, NPR, C-SPAN and other major news outlets. That interview attracted the attention of Walt Disney Co., which is planning a 30-second commercial featuring Tufford’s books, and a Sept. 23 Skype interview with Ric Britton, who, according to Tufford, has 2 million followers.
Tufford chose the name Ralphie for her protagonist as a nod to Kelly Knight, a master groomer and former mentor/protege who had a Shih Tzu with that moniker. Other regular dogs include Hallie, Teeter, Bernard, Devin, and Foofy, who is based on Tufford’s toy poodle. There are several stories in each book and include Ralphie and his canine cronies visiting the zoo, going to Africa, and, in a truly out-of-this-world adventure, Ralphie unexpectedly blasting into space on a skateboard and landing on another planet.
Tufford makes the drawings first and writes the stories to fit them. Both are simplistic, appealing to children and older people, and reflect her desire to bring some light into an increasingly dark world.
“There’s so much stress in the world,” Tufford said. “Perhaps I can take these cute, little stories revolving around family and helping people and bring back a smile. These are things we’re letting go in life.”
Debbie Harrison lives in Wisconsin and has known Tufford since they were teenagers. Tufford sent her a copy of her first book.
“My granddaughter (age 5) loves them,” Harrison said. “They tell a story, and my granddaughter loves stories. She likes to hold books because her mom reads to her. She loves going to the zoo. When I got Barb’s first book, I said, ‘You wrote this?’ I like it. She’s a talented writer and artist.”
Linda Washburn first met Tufford some 10 years ago when she hired her as a dog groomer. Now she’s reading Tufford’s stories revolving around dogs.
“I’m totally captivated by Ralphie,” Washburn said. “I felt like a kid again. Barb’s really gifted in speaking to the child in all of of us. The cadence is a bit like in the Dr. Seuss books. I love the characters. The drawings are so cute and different. They’re kid-like. Kids respond to them.”
Tufford’s interest in writing started when she was 7 or 8 years old and she discovered she had a knack for rhyming. Tufford went on to write poems and had several published.
When she was 17, Tufford dropped out of high school and joined the workforce as a server. She discovered she had a knack for the work and truly enjoyed it. For some 25 years, Tufford made sure her customers’ dining experience was filling and fulfilling. Among her patrons were Ronnie Milsap and Alan Jackson and his wife.
“Meeting Ronnie Milsap was exciting,” Tufford said. “I liked some his songs. He had a Philly steak and fries. I’ll always remember that. He autographed one our menus for me.”
Tufford waited on Alan Jackson and his wife a number of times at the Cookeville Cracker Barrel and referred to them as really nice people. As to her work as a server, she said she took pride in her job. While living in Cookeville, Tufford attended night classes at the local high school and earned her diploma when she was in here 30s.
Tufford has always loved animals, and that led to her buying a pet shop and pursuing a career in grooming, ultimately earning her license as a master groomer.
Although Tufford still does some dog grooming, her focus is on chronicling canine exploits on the written page.
“So many have enjoyed these short stories,” Tufford said. “There’s adventure, fun, solutions, friendship. If I can put a smile on someone’s face for just awhile, I’ve done what I set out to do. I would love people to meet Ralphie & Friends. Hopefully everyone will fall in love with Ralphie, just like I did.”
Tufford said she didn’t set out to become a writer and illustrator and is surprised by her success.
“I never dreamt I could draw the way I do,” Tufford said. “I had written poetry, but I never thought I’d be an author. I took some writing tests and was told I needed to improve my English skills. It’s a gift from God. It’s been a pretty wild ride. I’m enjoying it and want to see how far I can go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.