Shawn Aytes was 5 years old when he was involved in a head-on collision with a drunk driver that resulted in his grandfather’s death. He recalls how members of the Crossville Fire Department responded to the scene and offered reassurance of rescue to a scared young boy. Nearly 30 years later, Aytes is a volunteer member of the same department, providing life-saving service in his community.
One such response led to a state award.
Aytes, 33, is a volunteer captain with the Crossville Fire Department and heads up the Tansi station. Also corrections officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, he’s served as a volunteer with Crossville Fire for 16 years.
In a virtual ceremony held Feb. 7, Aytes was presented with the Governor Adult Volunteer Stars Award for Cumberland County. He was one of 80 adult and youth volunteers from 47 counties around the state to receive the award.
Aytes was nominated by Fire Chief Trevor Kerley for an action that likely saved a Lake Tansi resident’s life.
Last May, Aytes was first at the scene of a house fire. Thanks to a smoke alarm, the lone resident at the time escaped the blaze. Installing that smoke alarm and many others was Aytes. He educates adults and children on fire safety and routinely visits schools to impart his knowledge to a receptive audience.
“It’s a proud moment when we show up at an organizational moment (at a fire), when the whole family is outside,” Aytes said. “We encourage the kids to practice fire safety. They listen more than the adults. One kid saved his entire family thanks to the class started by our fire chief.”
As to the award, Aytes said it’s humbling and honorable, noting he’s never won anything this big.
“It really looks good for our station,” Aytes said. “It’s really a department effort.”
The Crossville mayor asked Kerley to nominate someone from his department for the governor’s award. He chose Aytes, someone he’s worked with since the latter joined the department.
“Shawn was one of the best candidates,” Kerley said. “He’s put in a lot of alarms for me. He really looks out for Tansi. You can call on him and he’ll do whatever needs to be done. He’s a good guy to work with.”
Aytes is following his father who served with Crossville Fire from 1986 to 1997 and as a volunteer with Cumberland County from 1987 to the present. If he hadn’t pursued a job with the Department of Public Safety, Aytes said he would have taken a position with the fire department.
“I get exited to help people,” Aytes said. “Whenever you help them, they’re thankful.”
Just as he was thankful after the drunk driver slammed head on into a car driven by his grandfather and Crossville Fire arrived at the scene.
“They told me everything was going to be okay,” Aytes said. “That really left a mark on me.”
