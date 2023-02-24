Crossville will celebrate Arbor Day March 17 with a tree giveaway at Cumberland County Community Complex fairgrounds at 1398 Livingston Rd.
The annual tree giveaway will begin at the livestock barn at 9 a.m. with Mayor R.J. Crawford reading the Arbor Day proclamation.
Crossville Tree Board members, along with volunteers from the Cumberland County Master Gardeners and Wyndham Resort will be on hand to distribute approximately 4500 seedlings from eight different species of trees, along with tree planting tips. Seedlings are given out on a first come first served basis.
Seedling varieties include:
• Shagbark Hickory
• Flowering Dogwood
• Sargent Crabapple
• Elderberry
• Persimmon
• Wild Plum
• Native Sweet Pecan
• Pawpaw
Also, like last year, the Crossville Tree Board will have a limited quantity of potted trees available for purchase.
“Potted trees and shrubs can have the advantage of being more tolerant of waiting for planting,” said Crossville Tree Board Chairman Janet Dowlen. “The convenience of ‘letting it sit’ a day or two is not a good idea for bareroot seedlings, but is acceptable for potted stock. The root system in a pot is established and will not be injured by sitting to wait for weather to clear, or proper site to be chosen as long as they are watered adequately in dry weather.
“Dormant bareroot tree seedlings are very sensitive to drying out, and need to be planted as soon as physically possible. Wet paper towels or wet newspaper should be wrapped around the root system and the entire thing placed in a plastic bag and kept cold/cool,” said Dowlen. “An alternative to this would be a bucket of water. But this too is temporary. In most cases, death of bareroot plants is usually caused by their drying out before planting. The day of receipt is the BEST time to plant bareroot plants. So prior thought about locations to plant these would be helpful before you obtain seedlings.”
Potted trees available for $10 each will be:
• Shadblow Serviceberry
• Eastern Redbud
• Persimmon
• Common Witchhazel
• Red Mulberry
• Black Gum
• American Plum
• American Black Elderberry
• Bald Cypress
• Basswood
• American Hazelnut
• American Strawberry Bush
• Tulip Poplar
• Ashe Magnolia
• Hybrid American Chestnut are available for $15 each
Again, quantities of each of these are limited and offered at a first come, first served basis. Cash or check made out to the City of Crossville are the only forms of payment that can be taken.
Trees are an excellent means of adding beauty to a home’s landscape, with colorful spring bloom and fall leaves as well as providing shade, which can lower utility bills. Trees also provide food and shelter for wildlife. Mark your calendars, set your alarm clocks, and come help celebrate Arbor Day in Crossville and the state of Tennessee.
