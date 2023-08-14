Dominion Senior Living of Crossville celebrates its residents’ lives and the stories they have to share with the community.
One such resident is Shirley McFarlin.
McFarlin was born March 21, 1930, in West Fork, AR. She and her husband, Jack, were married for 60 years.
She has two children, a son, Rand, and a daughter, Lisa, along with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She enjoys reading and politics.
“Shirley is an interesting woman with a unique story,” shares Community Relations Manager Kimberly Dixon. “She was voted one of the 10 most influential women in the state of Arkansas, helped get the first voting machines passed in Arkansas and was the president of The League of Women Voters.”
McFarlin was a housewife who loved staying at home, reading and taking daily walks.
She developed an interest in politics and began to work outside her home, eventually having an office in the governor’s suite.
Active in her community, McFarlin served as head of the Board of Commissions for Arkansas Gov. David Pryor for eight years. He later was elected to the U.S. Senate.
McFarlin helped revise the Arkansas Constitution — and she even spent eight days at the White House when Bill Clinton was president. While there, she shared a few meals with then-first lady Hillary Clinton and the couple’s daughter, Chelsea.
She shared that she “got a lot done politically and enjoyed every bit of time that I spent doing it.”
McFarlin said especially loved the people that she met and enjoyed attending meetings as “you never knew who might show up.”
When asked what she enjoyed most about her work, she said it was helping people.
McFarlin’s advice to others is simple and reflects her passion and tenacity: “If you set your mind to it, you can get the job done.”
“It’s been a treat to have Shirley as a member of our community since November 2021,” said Dixon. “She loves her apartment and says the best thing about it is the view.”
McFarlin has a view that overlooks a field where she can see deer, geese and the birds that come to her birdfeeder.
She said the best part of being at Dominion of Crossville is “you don’t have to do your own cleaning or laundry!”
