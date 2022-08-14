Downtown Crossville, Inc. will again welcome residents to sample the best food and drink in the area during the 2022 Taste of Crossville Sept. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. in front of the Crossville Depot. Tickets are $25 in advance.
The event supports Downtown Crossville Inc. DCI sponsors the popular Thursdays at the Amp summer concert series, free downtown walking tours, the annual downtown tours for fourth-grade students, historic restoration projects and seasonal decorations.
Taste of Crossville will feature a number of area restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and speciality shops with a variety of food and drinks.
Tickets may be purchased at Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield Glade Conference Center and online at www.downtown crossvilleinc.net. The event often sells out, so everyone is encouraged to get their tickets early.
