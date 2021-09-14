Crossville’s Bill Merrick is among the photographers who took top honors in Obed Wild and Scenic River’s annual photo contest.
Merrick’s photo, “Whitetail Dragon Fly at Lilly Bluff Overlook,” won first place in the Flora and Fauna category.
Other first-place winners of this year’s contest are Katelyn Massengale of Lancing, TN, with “Rockin’ Rhododendron,” Youth category; Rodney Hendrickson of London, KY, with “Whitewater Paddler on Clear Creek,” Recreation category; Travis Tracey of Rocky Top, TN, with “Galactic Skies over the Obed,” Dark Skies category; and Jeff Parlow of Harriman, TN with “Foggy Sunrise over Nemo,” Landscapes category.
Photographers were invited to submit striking digital images highlighting the spectacular views, dark night skies, historic sites, recreational opportunities, and diversity of life in the park.
Entries to the contest were judged by members of the Southern Appalachian Nature Photographers.
Runners-up in the contest included “Beauty on Lower Melton” by Nicole Newport of Helenwood, TN; and “Mountain Laurel” by Peggy Yaeger of Corbin, KY.
Photographers are encouraged to grab their cameras and visit the Obed Wild and Scenic River. The park will be announcing its 2022 photo contest soon.
Call 423-346-6294, or visit www.nps.gov/obed for more on the Obed Wild and Scenic River.
