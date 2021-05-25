Celebrated torch singer Mandy Barnett, critically lauded as one of the most talented vocalists in contemporary music, released her eighth studio album, Every Star Above, in May.
Barnett makes her grand entrance into the world of The Great American Songbook in celebration of one of the most influential albums in history, Lady in Satin, by one of the most iconic artists of all time, Billie Holiday. Legendary jazz maestro, the late Sammy Nestico teamed with Barnett on the album in what was to be his last recorded music before his passing this year at age 96.
Every Star Above, from Melody Place LLC /BMG, was recorded with a 60-piece orchestra at Nashville’s Ocean Way Studios in the fall of 2019, and delivers lush and sparkling selections from Billie Holiday’s personally curated 1958 Lady in Satin track list, as arranged by Nestico and interpreted by Barnett, who has often been referred to as “the Judy Garland of our time.”
Of Every Star Above, American Songwriter notes that Barnett “sculpts her way through Holiday’s genre-defining set with reverence and charm. Magic springs from her voice, displaying both fraught emotions and great restraint that marked the original record…. It’s irrefutable evidence there are no genres or styles Barnett cannot conquer.”
No Depression adds: “If there was any doubt in anyone’s mind that Barnett is one of today’s best vocalists, that doubt is laid to rest with this album, her eighth…. She undertakes the Great American Songbook in the tradition of the great ballad vocalists of the 1950s and succeeds where many better known vocalists have faltered…. When Barnett sings these 10 standards it is unmistakable that she not only caresses their lyrics, she also inhabits them, she stretches them out to a great emotional effect.”
Nine-time Grammy Nominee Nestico’s musical contributions have been featured on albums from artists such as Michael Bublé, Barbra Streisand, Phil Collins, Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, and Bing Crosby, and he contributed to the scores of “The Color Purple,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and dozens of other films and TV shows. But it is arguably his work with the Count Basie Orchestra—for which he composed, arranged and conducted the last 10 albums by Count Basie, four of which earned Grammys—that brought Nestico to prominence.
“Billie Holiday is among the artists I was introduced to as a young girl. And in my early twenties, Lady in Satin deeply affected me; it inspired me to become a torch singer,” said Barnett. “Holiday was a fearless trailblazer whose unique vocals and phrasing on the album drip with the weight of her experiences, like she’s lived the lyrics and felt the joys, the hardships, the love, and the loss — all of the ups-and-downs of life that great songs and great singers convey. Holiday revealed her heart and soul every time she sang, and she inspired me to do exactly that throughout my career.”
Says Melody Place President Fred Mollin, “Having the opportunity to make this album is a dream come true. Mandy is the perfect singer to take this on. Sammy was the perfect arranger to make it beyond the dream.”
Featuring classics such as “For All We Know,” “The End of a Love Affair,” “I’m a Fool to Want You,” and “But Beautiful,” all originally recorded by such icons as Frank Sinatra, Margaret Whiting, and Dinah Washington, Every Star Above showcases the true range and depth of Barnett’s sultry, silky voice.
Every Star Above is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and wherever music is sold / streamed.
Called the “Nashville Sound Chanteuse” (Music Row) and “the Judy Garland of our time” (American Songwriter), Mandy Barnett has built a reputation for her commanding voice and unwavering devotion to classic country, R&B, and popular standards. Well known for originating the title role in one of the first “jukebox” musicals, “Always… Patsy Cline” at the legendary Ryman Auditorium, Barnett has enchanted listeners around the globe with her world-class vocals and musical chameleon qualities. A Tennessee Music Pathways historical marker in Barnett’s Tennessee hometown honors her contributions in making Tennessee the “Soundtrack of America.” Barnett’s music has been featured on motion picture and television soundtracks and compilation albums, including the forthcoming Gershwin collection from Great American Songbook Ambassador, Michael Feinstein. A frequent Grand Ole Opry guest, Barnett has performed at some of the most esteemed music venues in the U.S. and internationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.