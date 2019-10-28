Come join us this Friday, Nov. 1, as we welcome the 2019 Crossville's Got Talent winner Mona Donahue who will be performing for our birthday, anniversary and newcomer celebration. At 10:30 a.m. we will have bingo with sponsor Eye Centers of Tennessee, who will also sponsor our celebration cake. At 11:30 we will serve our homecooked meal.
Our Friday kitchen crew gets here around 6 a.m. every Friday and volunteers their time to cook and serve everyone a delicious meal. We appreciate all of them and all they do for our center.
If you have never been to our senior center, Friday's are always a great time to come. The lunch plate is $3.
You're invited to join us for our annual SPOOKtacular Halloween party and costume contest on Wednesday, Oct. 30. This is one you will not want to miss!
Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. We will also have some special activities, bingo, door prizes and plenty of tricks and treats to go around. We will have three winners for our costume contest — funniest, scariest and overall best. Each winner will receive a large gift basket. We hope to see you all there!
Every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., our billiards room is reserved for our ladies league. We have four tables and a large room to play in. No experience is needed. If you have any questions, feel free to contact our ladies billiards instructor, Judy, at 352-445-9634.
Our November day trip sign-ups are available at Fair Park Senior Center. Our trips fill up fast. Come by and reserve a spot today.
Nov. 4 — Knoxville shopping trip and a visit to the Sun Sphere.
Nov. 9 — A pirates voyage lunch show in Pigeon Forge.
Nov. 18 — Shopping trip to Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, AL.
We will be having a fundraiser yard sale Nov. 14-15. If you have anything you would like to donate, feel free to drop it off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FPSC is holding a new eight-week tai chi class designed specifically for arthritis and fall prevention.
The Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Program is recommended by CDC, is designed for improving health and wellness and is effective in preventing falls. Numerous studies have shown Tai Chi improves muscular strength, flexibility, fitness, relieves pain and improves immunity and the quality of life. You can start and continue to progress to higher levels no matter your age or physical condition. Tai chi can be learned from a standing or seated position.
Come join us on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. It is easy to learn, relaxing, effective and safe. Classes are conducted by a certified instructor.
If you have been looking for an exercise class designed for aging adults, look no further. SilverSneakers promotes greater health engagement by providing members with strength training, aerobics and flexibility designed specifically for seniors.
Our early bird class is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. with certified instructor Tim Houston. If your insurance does not cover the class, there is a $2 charge for the class.
Fair Park Senior Center would like to start a hiking group. Walking is one of the best ways to improve your health. Join us for social outings and enjoy local parks, forest trails and hiking gems across our beautiful state of Tennessee all while you improve your fitness at the same time.
You must be able to walk independently. If you are looking for a group to hike/walk with, contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more details.
