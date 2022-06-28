Newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member and Crossville native Mandy Barnett premieres her special “Roots & Wings” concert at the Cumberland County Playhouse June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
It’s a show that Barnett can debut only in Crossville, the town that made her, and at the Playhouse, the venue that helped her as a teenager hone her talents and skills.
“Crossville did the best job anyone could ask of a hometown—it gave me support and opportunities…and the gift of roots and wings,” said Barnett. “Over the years, I’ve performed in so many places and experienced so many different and wonderful things, but Crossville and the Playhouse forever remain in my heart.”
In 2020, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development honored Barnett with an historical Tennessee Music Pathways marker erected in Crossville to celebrate her achievements in becoming part of the state’s musical fabric like so many artists she has long loved and admired.
Barnett’s one-of-a-kind “Roots & Wings” show takes the audience through her career milestones, showcasing selections from her first album through her most recent one, along with other songs of import in her repertoire.
Called the “Nashville Sound Chanteuse” (Music Row) and “the Judy Garland of our time” (American Songwriter), Mandy Barnett has built a reputation for her commanding voice and unwavering devotion to classic country and popular standards.
Barnett has enchanted listeners around the globe with her world-class vocals and musical chameleon qualities. Of this singer’s singer, songwriter’s dream, and audience favorite, renowned songwriter/artist Jimmy Webb states simply, “Mandy Barnett has a voice for the ages.”
Barnett’s music has been featured in many major film and television soundtracks, including projects starring Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Martin Sheen, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick, Sigourney Weaver, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Paxton, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Besides soundtrack work, Barnett often contributes tracks to multi-artist compilation albums of all genres including the 2022 Gershwin Country collection from Great American Songbook Ambassador Michael Feinstein.
Of Barnett, Feinstein says, “Few singers have the gifts inhabiting the soul of Mandy Barnett. Her blessed voice connects to the truth of every note she sings. She’s simply one of my favorite voices.”
Among the many publications praising Barnett’s talents, the Los Angeles Times heralds her “pipes of steel,” “big” voice, and “vintage-sounding arrangements.”
Time, People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and other major media have likewise extolled Barnett’s superlative vocals, “natural musicality” (People), and “vocal finesse” (New York Times). USA Today calls Barnett one of Nashville’s “finest classic country and torch singers,” while the Chicago Tribune calls Barnett “a torch singer in the grandest sense of the word.”
Variety magazine recently named Barnett’s latest work, Every Star Above, one of the best albums of 2021, praising it as a “rich throwback” to Great American Songbook gems.
