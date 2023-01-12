Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, is known as “the political capital of Africa” due its historical significance in the continent.
With a population of more than 3.7 million people, the city is home to nearly a quarter of the country’s urban population and has gone through a drastic period of urban and socioeconomic development over the past few decades.
However, it is also a city in a country with widespread inequality in housing, employment and education.
“You have all the extremes of society. You might have a middle-class house right next to a shack, and these people are living on a dollar a day to feed their family,” said Pastor Rick Page from Crossville’s Plateau Christian Church.
Page was speaking from experience when he said this, having returned from a two-week stay in Addis Ababa on Nov. 28.
Inflation is a major issue in the country, with one Ethiopian birr (the country’s currency) being equal to 0.019 cents in the United States.
Those in a lower income threshold in Ethiopia work for about 2500 birr a month ($46.75), and pay around 1500 birr ($28.05) in rent.
There is also no state-sponsored school system, leaving those who are unable to afford paying for schools with no way to
learn.
“In America, we take for granted our materialism and wealth. We have no concept. Even the poorest of us have no concept of people who are even poorer,” Page said.
“For a person of faith, the way I explain it, in America, we live our lives and make room for God. He’s like an appointment on our calendar,” Page continued.
“In Ethiopia, when they get one to Jesus, they live for Jesus and make room for life. It’s a completely different sort of mindset.”
While Page’s visit was to attend the second annual pastor’s conference being held in the city to support the 52 congregations, his primary reason for being there was to help with the ministry in the area.
Strong Hearts International, the ministry Page works with, is a Christian organization that focuses on meeting the needs of different communities in Ethiopia through several programs, including education, family care, hospice and micro-finance.
Tsion is one example of a woman who was in need of help from Strong Hearts.
Only 26 years old, she originally moved to Addis Ababa to go to college and to help others struggling with poverty.
However, after her husband left her, she was left struggling herself. Tsion has been living in a lean-to made from tarps and poles, feeding her two children on the equivalent of $20 per month.
When Page visited her with Strong Hearts, they worked out a plan to help Tsion and her family.
“We’re sending $100 a month to the ministry; she’s going to be employed by the ministry, which almost triples her income and starts to help her out — it’ll also include a savings account,” Page said.
Page noted that most single mothers in Addis Ababa who are struggling have little options outside of begging, and that their daycare program is intended to help alleviate this struggle.
“We’ll take care of the child for free, allow them to get out and get a job,” Page said. “Get them off the streets, help them to feel better about themselves — change their lifestyle, that sort of thing.”
