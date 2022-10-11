Each year, thousands of attendees, young and not so young, flock from all over Tennessee and beyond to the premier German-American festival in the Upper Cumberlands – Crossville Oktoberfest. It’s the ideal place to be for food, frivolity and frosty-cold brews.
The 31st annual festival is Oct. 14 and 15 at the Knights of Columbus grounds, 2892 Hwy. 70 E., three miles from downtown. Set amid the heart of “leaf-peeping season,” it’s a favorite destination for day trips as well as weekend getaways. With plentiful lodging options in the area – and lots of other fall activities to enjoy in town – Crossville Oktoberfest provides one more reason for folks to visit Cumberland County.
Crossville Oktoberfest takes place rain or shine, with all activity under cover. The festivities kick off Friday morning at 11:30 with an opening prayer by Father Mark Schuster, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church, followed by the ceremonial tapping of the keg.
“The tapping of the keg is a tradition – and it’s a key element marking the start of this great annual event,” said Grand Knight John Peaslee, one of the event’s coordinators. “Many people get here early, just to see this.”
The revelry carries on until 9:30 each night.
And what authentic German festival would be complete without a mouthwatering spread of food options? Kitchen volunteers are kept busy preparing an array of delectable entrees and sides for the thousands of hungry revelers who descend upon their food line each day.
Oktoberfest fare includes five different entrees – all prepared on site: pork or chicken schnitzel and a variety of German-style sausages. Side dishes include sauerkraut, spaetzle (a buttered egg-noodle dish) and red cabbage; and for dessert there will be German chocolate cake. And, naturally, Crossville Oktoberfest features a varied selection of domestic and imported beers… as well as soft pretzels, plus plenty of free peanuts and popcorn. For non-beer drinkers, several soft drinks are available.
“The food selection we offer makes it hard for folks to decide. Do I want schnitzel or do I go for the bratwurst?” said Kim Peaslee, who manages the kitchen. “Luckily, if somebody really wants a schnitzel meal but can’t resist that sausage, we offer a la carte pricing on additional items.”
But the food and drink aren’t the only reasons to come to Crossville Oktoberfest. Many folks come for the continuous live music throughout both days, from perennial favorite musicians.
“We’ve got two great bands coming back this year,” said Denny Roy, another of the event’s coordinators. “The Frank Moravcik Band and the Rheingold Band have been fan favorites over the years, and we’re delighted they were able to join us again this year.”
Pulling off a two-day event like this takes plenty of planning and coordination. The Knights of Columbus get a lot of help in that regard – from wives, family members and other volunteers who pitch in.
“We’re fortunate to have so many volunteers who help out every year, to make this event such a success,” Mr. Roy said. “We really depend on our teams of volunteers. They handle setup and decorating. They work in the kitchen, cooking and serving. We even have folks who direct parking and sanitation. It’s a team effort and we appreciate every one of our volunteers.”
Numerous local sponsors also support Crossville Oktoberfest year after year.
“Our sponsors make it possible for us to stage this festival,” said Chuck Elgin, the 2022 sponsorship coordinator. “They really come through. We rely on their support in so many ways – for door prizes, services, financial support, posting flyers, selling tickets… you name it, they help us out with it.”
The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization of Catholic men, but you don’t need to be a Knight – or even Catholic – to attend Crossville Oktoberfest.
“Everyone’s welcome. The more the merrier,” Mr. Peaslee said. “The only requirement is you have to like food and enjoy a good time. It does help, though, if you can polka – or do the chicken dance.”
Advance single-day admission tickets ($6) may be purchased from these local businesses: Best One Tire & Auto (on Main Street), Blush Salon, both Cancun Mexican Restaurant locations, Crossville Heating & Cooling, Family Ties, Physicians’ Associates, Romo’s Mexican Restaurant, Sears of Crossville, Star Realty and The Lace Place & Chocolate Emporium. Admission at the gate is $8. Active-duty military, veterans with proper ID, designated drivers and kids 12 and under get in free. Full meals are $15 and kids’ meals (hot dog, chips and dessert) are $5.
