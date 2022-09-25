The Crossville Memorial Airport Fly-In and Open House is set Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The theme is the Golden Age of Aviation, and visitors will have the opportunity to see a collection of vintage and antique aircraft during the event.
Guests may recognize the Red Max, a T-33 Air Force jet, that will be at the event. It’s the same model as Cumberland County High School’s Miss Nettie, proudly displayed at the CCHS football field. Red Max arrived in Crossville earlier this month to help celebrate CCHS homecoming Sept. 23 with a special fly-over during the National Anthem.
The DC-3 “Flagship Detroit” aircraft will return this year. This airliner was the epitome of luxury in the 1940s and ‘50s. It is the oldest flying DC-3 in the world. The Fairchild F-24 is a luxury private plaine from the 1930s and ‘40s. It features a designer interior and roll-up windows.
The Stinson Voyager was a popular private plane in the 1940s. It offered a “station-wagon” option with interior wood paneling.
The Beech Staggerwing D-17 from the 1930s featured high speed and comfort, the equivalent of today’s private business jet. The Cessna 195, however, became the business aircraft of the 1950s. This was the first completely aluminum Cessna and featured cantilever wings.
Aircraft have played a critical role in U.S. military operations, and that importance will be clear at the Fly-In, with several military aircraft on display. The P-51 Mustang is the iconic World War II fighter plane that helped establish Allied air superiority during the war.
The T-28 Trojan jet was used to train pilots in the 1950s and for combat purposes during Vietnam. The Navy’s Black Sheep Squadron fly F4U Corsair aircraft during WWII in the Pacific Theater. The B-25 Mitchell was used for bombing missions such as the Doolittle Raid during WWII.
There will also be unique aircraft like the Hatz Bi-Plane. It is one of 150 home-built Hatz aircraft. It was the winner of the 2019 homebuilt aircraft showcase at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
A new Cirrus Jet will also be at the Fly-In, along with a Tecnam aircraft. Middle Tennessee State University’s flight program will also be represented.
The Civil Air Patrol, based at the airport, will have their Cessna 172 on hand. The CAP serves as an auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force with volunteer pilots providing emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs.
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said there will be airplane rides available for $25, thanks to donor support to offset rising fuel prices. There will also be activities for kids.
There is no admission charge. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a day at Crossville Memorial Airport Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
