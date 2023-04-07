While many in Crossville stayed indoors in January to escape the cold and recover from the holidays, a dozen locals on two teams traveled to Guatemala to take part in their own season of giving.
Not only were they not compensated for their services, but they had to pay to make the trip and endured early wake-up calls and rides along a bumpy mountain road standing in the back of a pickup truck.
Nevertheless, they’ve made this trip before — some as many as a dozen times — and can’t wait for the next one.
The two mission teams, comprised of medical and non-medical personnel, went to Guatemala as part of Servant Ministries, a nonprofit ministry founded by missionary Nancy Sheldon in Guatemala in 1989. The first team, comprised of five people from Crossville and 14 total, provided medical care from Jan. 4-14. The second team, with seven out of 14 from Crossville, served from Jan. 18-28.
Crossville has provided Servant Ministries with teams for more than two decades.
For the past 10 years, the Crossville teams have included people from other parts of the country. This year, the first team had individuals from Rocky Top, TN, Michigan and Toronto. Joining the Crossville contingent on the second team were people from Nashville, Georgia and Florida.
Working in Camotan in the Chiquimula province, the two teams saw some 2,700 patients over 10 clinical days. Dentists had approximately 200 patients and pulled over 500 teeth.
Ed Camera made his 12th trip to Guatemala and led the Crossville teams for the fifth time.
“It’s similar to a space mission,” said Camera, who worked with both teams and served as coordinator. “It takes a year to plan and is over in 10 days. Time goes by quickly. In March, I’ll start working on the 2024 team.”
The teams serve the Mayan population in the eastern highlands of Camotan. They visit remote mountain villages and provide medical and dental care.
In some cases, it’s the only medical care the villagers receive.
Team members pay about $2,000 each to make the trip. Additional costs of $11,000 are paid through sponsorships from businesses and individuals and cover various purchases and the shipment of medications from missionary supply companies such as Blessings International, which offers an 80% discount.
Dr. James Johnson went on the initial Crossville mission trip to Guatemala in the early 2000s. That followed several mission trips to Panama and hearing about Servant Ministries. This was his first time back to Guatemala since 2014, when he was establishing his own practice, Johnson Family Medicine, in Crossville.
This was Johnson’s 10th or so time working with Servant Ministries in Guatemala. Remarking it was neat to see the community’s health improve, he did some procedures and exams, offered education and treatment and identified people for surgery that was performed later in the month by Crossville orthopedist Jon Simpson.
Having been so blessed with health care in this country, Johnson wants to give back and share his faith.
“This is an extension of my faith — reaching out to people with real significant needs,” said Johnson, who initially raised money for the mission trips through his church, Trinity Tabernacle, and organized the event for the first few years. In what Johnson refers to as a wonderful, unifying event, churches are supporting the ministry and include Baptist, Catholic, Church of Christ and non denominational. “If the opportunity arises, I’ll talk about spiritual things and pray with them.”
This was the second trip to Guatemala for Martha Weaver, who has worked as a registered nurse at Cumberland Medical Center for 31 years. She was in the second team that also included Crossville dentist Dr. Don Hooie, dental assistant Shalena Hooie, Dr. Jon Simpson and Cathy Simpson.
Weaver’s work with the mission started through a friend’s invitation. “I felt very drawn to use my experience for the good of others who are very lacking in the availability of medical care in the country of Guatemala,” she said.
During that first trip, Weaver was part of a team that included Dr. Simpson. Although she had worked with him for 20 years, caring for postoperative patients at the hospital in Crossville, Weaver had never observed him performing surgery.
“It was such a privilege to observe his skill and mastery as a surgeon and see the amazing surgery he performed there for the children,” she said.
This year, as a member of the nursing team, she gave injections ordered by the providers, pregnancy tests, dressings and a number of ear washings. Explained Weaver, “The soil in Guatemala consists of volcanic ash, which makes for very dense, large earplugs which affect the hearing.”
Not only did Weaver use her skills to help people in need, but she also gained a renewed sense of purpose later in her career. The veteran nurse said she’s 67 years old and had started to struggle with all the emotions of growing and feeling older.
“This trip encouraged me to realize that older folks still have a lot of life and energy to give to this world,”Weaver said. “It doesn’t matter how old I am. As long as I can get out of bed, there are things I can do and places I can serve. There is a wealth of experience and wisdom that only comes through the living of years. I am very, very thankful to have been given this opportunity.”
James and Tara Schaffner are responsible for the pharmacy during the mission trips. Each day they pack the required medications and travel to a school or church and assemble the medication dispensing tables and racks. As orders come in from nearby medical providers, they fill them and pass the orders to their staff of interpreters, who give them to the patients with medication instructions. At the end of the day, they pack up, return to the ministry center and restock for the next day.
“The medical, dental and pharmaceutical services that our team provides are often the only care that these people receive,” said James, a retired firefighter and EMT. “Serving people in the name of God is such a wonderful benefit to our souls!”
Along with participating in both mission trips, the Schaffners also packed school supplies and attended the grand opening of a new medical and dental center at the ministry center and assisted with medication dispensation with a Crossville mission team in March. Next year, they’re leading a 10-day trip to Guatemala to build housing for widows selected by local pastors based on need.
Camera is a retired executive from CoLinx. He learned of the mission work from Dr. Johnson, his personal physician, and took his first trip in 2010. He’s gone every year except 2021, due to the pandemic.
Camera described his first trip as an eye opener, noting he didn’t fully grasp third world poverty until he saw it for himself. People living in the mountain villages, he said, exist at a sustenance level and struggle to find non-contaminated water.
“Most mountain villagers have constant GI (gastrointestinal) problems due to parasites in the water,” Camera said. “Our medical teams provide parasite treatments in addition to normal medical treatment for those patients we see.”
Camera’s first trip changed his perspective from a novel to life-changing experience and led to an annual pilgrimage and stronger faith.
“My comfortable North American Christianity was challenged by the conditions common in the mountain villages in Guatemala,” Camera said. “I gained a gut-level understanding of why Christians are called to serve those who need help. My experiences in Guatemala have strengthened my faith in God.”
Luisa Manestar, a family practitioner with Physicians Associates, traveled to Guatemala with the first team and was joined by locals Dr. Johnson, the Schaffners and Camera. This was her fourth or fifth trip after moving to Crossville in 2012 and having participated in similar ventures prior to that.
This year, she treated patients, taught hygiene and basic health and, in one of her most moving moments from years of mission work, helped save the life on an infant girl who battled pneumonia and sepsis. Manestar also dispensed medications such as antibiotics, Tylenol, cough drops and anti-parasitic medicine to people who don’t have money, time or transportation to get these items on their own.
Noting the hand-to-mouth existence of the people, Manestar said she never returns home and feels like she doesn’t have enough. When her two children were in high school, she brought them along on mission trips and provided them with lifelong lessons that she said don’t have a price tag.
Manestar also prayed with the villagers, reflecting her strong faith and the desire to go on these mission trips.
“It’s a calling, a divine appointment,” Manestar said. “The people show their appreciation by saying ‘God bless you’ through an interpreter. They can’t believe someone would leave their own country and help someone they don’t know. Once the bug hits you… Everyone is called to do mission work. Only a few decide to do it.”
