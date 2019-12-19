The city of Crossville held its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 14, as families and friends watched the parade with excitement and anticipation.
This year the parade was a little different as more participation from bystanders was encouraged. Candy and stuffed toys were handed out with Christmas cheer, adding to the merriment of the season. With hearts all aglow, children were delighted as Proffitt Trucking drivers would stop periodically and deliver bicycles to good little boys and girls who lined Main Street, garnering gasps of surprise and applause from attendees who thanked them for such a gift of generosity to the town’s children.
Riders even allowed for the children to pet their horses when the parade lineup would come to a brief halt.
The parade float entry winners were also announced. The Grand Prize Winner was Crossville Young Marines. Marvin Wyatt won for Vintage Automobile. The School winner was Phoenix School. Small Business category winner was Oaklawn Farms. Large Business winner was Crossville Ceramics. Heather Mackie won for Horses & Animals. Cub Scout Pack 170 won the Non-Profit category.
