The Crossville Cruisers Car Club hosts the Crossville Cruise-In every fourth Saturday in April through October, with its next event schedule Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.
Members of the club enjoy preserving classic cars, fixing vehicles that have rusted away. They line up vehicles up and down Main Street for passersby to enjoy each unique vehicle and talk to owners.
Hosting the Cruise-Ins is a great way for members to showcase their personal masterpieces and for others to display theirs as well. Their goal is to bring the community together and support local businesses, not to make a profit.
In fact, they donate the remainder of their proceeds at the end of the year to a charity or nonprofit organization.
“We recently donated $200 to a woman to provide for her cancer treatment,” Charley Manker, a member of the club, said.
Eight sponsors help fund the car show and supply door prizes to participants and patrons. One of their sponsors, ADHD Towing, chooses a vehicle from the previous month as their “Car of the Month” to showcase front and center at the next car show.
While admiring the vehicles, visitors can take part in drawings for prizes.
“There are different trophies for various things, so no one feels excluded. We want people to have fun and enjoy the day and if they win a trophy that’s just a plus,” Manker said.
If you’re feeling hungry or thirsty, don’t worry. There are hot dog and snow cone stands to satisfy your appetite.
Although the Crossville Cruisers Car Club has hosted the Cruise-Ins for several years, Dave Kirk Automotive began the events to showcase various vintage vehicles in the community. Members of the club assisted with setting up behind-the-scenes. Eventually, the club started hosting the car shows, and Dave Kirk Automotive became a long-time club sponsor.
Their Car Shows are inclusive; they accept all vehicles. They are hoping to grow and gain more members. IContact Manker at 931-456-1549 or cmanker@msn.com to join.
“You don’t have to have a vehicle to join. If you love cars or fixing them up, then, this is the club is something anyone could enjoy,” Manker stated.
